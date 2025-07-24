Casino sports bar closing to make way for new restaurant

The change is part of an ongoing culinary refresh at the off-Strip property, which has also recently added China Mama and Lindo Michoacan.

Tailgate Social, a modern rethinking of the sports bar, where food and ambiance are as important as what’s playing on the screens, is closing at Palace Station after service on Aug. 31, the property said in a Thursday statement.

The bar and restaurant, which opened in November 2020, is being replaced by Master Kim’s Korean BBQ, which has locations in Chinatown, the southwest and Town Square. Longtime Las Vegas restaurateur Freddy Hwang owns Master Kim’s, set to open in spring 2026, as well as several other restaurants throughout the valley.

”We are thankful to the team members and team at Clique Hospitality for delivering wonderful experiences for our guests and encourage Tailgate Social fans to visit before it closes,” the statement said. “Clique Hospitality will aim to reassign team members to their other venues, and Station Casinos recruiters will provide available job openings within the company.“

All-you-can-eat

Master Kim’s will feature 30 built-in tabletop grills with more than 100 seats for guests to experience Korean barbecue, cooking their own meats and vegetables. Among the proteins are USDA Prime brisket, marinated short rib, pork belly, spicy chicken and seafood, joined by banchan (side dishes), Korean-style sauces, and rice or noodle dishes. Two all-you-can-eat options will be offered, as well as an à la carte menu.

“This is yet another great addition of local favorite restaurants to our culinary lineup that caters to locals and visitors alike looking for bold flavor, fun tableside cooking, and excellent value,” said Lee Torres, vice president and general manager of Palace Station.

Master Kim’s Korean BBQ is part of the ongoing culinary refresh at Palace Station that also includes the debuts of China Mama and Lindo Michoacan.

