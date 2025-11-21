Carbone Riviera throws glamorous opening party overlooking Bellagio fountains — PHOTOS

Carbone Riviera, one of the most highly anticipated restaurant debuts of 2025 in Las Vegas, opened Nov. 7 in the former Picasso premises looking onto to the Bellagio lagoon and its surging fountains. The Italian coastal seafood restaurant comes courtesy of Major Food Group, the hospitality juggernaut behind Carbone at Aria — a decade in, still one of the toughest tables to score in Vegas.

On Thursday, Carbone Riviera held its grand opening with a red carpet, cocktails, seafood and the balmy spirit of the Riviera in its sumptuous space. Here’s a look inside the littoral luxe and glamour, Vegas style.

