Carbone Riviera throws glamorous opening party overlooking Bellagio fountains — PHOTOS

site-bg-left
site-bg-right
Mario Carbone during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 20 ...
Mario Carbone during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Brian Newman during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 202 ...
Brian Newman during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Models welcome patrons during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, No ...
Models welcome patrons during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Dale Moss during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, ...
Dale Moss during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Hannah Godwin during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 20 ...
Hannah Godwin during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Models pose during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025 ...
Models pose during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Dale Moss, right, takes a video of his friend, Shelly Lungstrum, during the grand opening of Ca ...
Dale Moss, right, takes a video of his friend, Shelly Lungstrum, during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Dwight Howard, right, poses with his wife Amber, and their dog, Angel, during the grand opening ...
Dwight Howard, right, poses with his wife Amber, and their dog, Angel, during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Dexter Fowler during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 20 ...
Dexter Fowler during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Brian Newman during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 202 ...
Brian Newman during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Models pose during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025 ...
Models pose during the grand opening of Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Dining Out

Carbone Riviera throws glamorous opening party overlooking Bellagio fountains — PHOTOS

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Carbone Riviera, one of the most highly anticipated restaurant debuts of 2025 in Las Vegas, opened Nov. 7 in the former Picasso premises looking onto to the Bellagio lagoon and its surging fountains. The Italian coastal seafood restaurant comes courtesy of Major Food Group, the hospitality juggernaut behind Carbone at Aria — a decade in, still one of the toughest tables to score in Vegas.

On Thursday, Carbone Riviera held its grand opening with a red carpet, cocktails, seafood and the balmy spirit of the Riviera in its sumptuous space. Here’s a look inside the littoral luxe and glamour, Vegas style.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions