‘Buzzy’ SoCal coffee shop opening its 3rd Las Vegas Valley location

Since opening its first shop near Henderson in fall 2024, the chain has expanded in the valley to the east and now to the north.

It’s a jolt to the system in North Las Vegas.

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters, the California-born chain that touts the “better buzz” of its coffee with bee and honeycomb branding, will open its third location in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, on West Craig Road in North Las Vegas. The newest shop, with a drive-thru, joins locations on North Nellis Boulevard and on St. Rose Parkway near Henderson.

Best Drink Ever and other sips

The Best Drink Ever is the queen bee of the beverage offerings. The drink (its name federally trademarked) is the Better Buzz take on a vanilla latte, combining a house coffee blend with signature vanilla creamery. The beverage menu also features other hot or iced lattes, blended iced coffees, cold brews on tap, espresso drinks, teas and tea drinks, and smoothies (including a mango version made with house-branded Buzz Energy drink).

Food options run to OG açai bowls, fancy toasts (including three-seed avocado), and Caprese or turkey pesto sandwiches. A ham and cheese croissant layers smoked ham and Muenster. A Better Breakfast sandwich layers cage-free egg, havarti, bacon, peppery arugula and swipes of garlic aïoli on a toasted pretzel bun.

Starting out as a coffee cart

The design of the new store at 2680 W. Craig Road incorporates the signature Better Buzz palette — yellow, black, white — with counter and booth seating, exposed ductwork, tiled floors, plentiful natural light and a sign reading “I Got Buzzed in North Las Vegas.”

Better Buzz began as a coffee cart in the Mira Loma Section of San Diego in 2002, founded by Tim Langdon, a former professional motocross rider, and Stephanie Garden, then his girlfriend and now his wife. The coffee cart grew into the first bricks-and-mortar location of Better Buzz, debuting in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego in 2007.

That original store has expanded to about three dozen shops across Southern California, seven in Arizona, and three in the Las Vegas Valley, including West Craig Road. Visit betterbuzzcoffee.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.