Burger spot, one of Vegas’ top 100 restaurants, closes after almost a decade

The family owned restaurant, a popular place for watching sports, offered burgers with jaw-stretching proportions and creative combinations of textures and flavors.

Bar Code Burgers, named one of the Top 100 Restaurants in Las Vegas for 2025 by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, has shuttered after almost a decade.

“Closing Bar Code was an incredibly difficult decision after 9½ years of serving the Las Vegas community,” owner Cody Tomboli said in a statement for the RJ. “We’re so grateful for the memories created, the relationships built, and the loyal guests who made Bar Code feel like more than just a restaurant.”

Bar Code, 1590 E. Flamingo Road, revealed the closing in its Instagram bio, calling it temporary, but Tomboli confirmed for the RJ that the closing was permanent, saying in the statement that “there are no immediate plans in place for another project. That said, we’re not ruling out any future plans with Bar Code Burgers, and I wouldn’t rule out other opportunities in the future when the timing and circumstances are right.”

On Tuesday, the Vital Vegas X account also reported the closing.

‘Creamy sharp savory’

Bar Code had a way with burger behemoths that balanced drama and jaw stretching proportions with creative flavor and textures collusion and properly prepared patties at the core.

The Top 100 citation lauded the Bar Code Burger that layered “a fat patty, thickly sliced tomato, pickled onion and bell pepper, swipes of blue cheese aïoli, and the peppery bite of arugula. The creamy sharp savory burger is gloriously messy, juices streaming down your hands. You’ll need extra napkins.”

Flaming Elote Fries also came in for praise: “Crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos glow unearthly orange, humming with heat atop French fries for this take on elote street corn.”

Besides being a burger destination, Bar Code was a popular spot for watching sports, with a large bar and multiple screens.

The King and Kobe

In January 2021, the RJ reported on another beefy lollapalooza. That month’s featured burger was The King, celebrating Elvis Presley’s 86th birthday.

“It’s a six-ounce patty made from a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib, topped with smooth peanut butter and caramelized bananas and drizzled with hot honey, served on a toasted brioche bun with skin-on skinny fries.”

In February 2020, Tomboli paid tribute to NBA great Kobe Bryant, who had died the previous month, with another brawny burger, as the RJ described.

“Known simply as The Kobe, it starts with 8 ounces of ‘kobe’ (technically, American wagyu) beef, in recognition of the first number Bryant wore as a Laker. The cheese on the burger is goat — a nod to the acronym G.O.A.T. — ‘greatest of all time.’ Other toppings include purple caramelized onions and yellow roasted tomatoes, in honor of the Lakers’ colors.

And it’s accompanied by five onion rings, a nod to the star’s five championship rings. There’s also some roasted garlic aïoli, which he’s calling ‘Mamba sauce.’ “

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.