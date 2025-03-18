Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse plans its 1st Las Vegas Strip restaurant. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fogo de Chão on East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas unveiled this remodel in early 2025. The churrascaria also plans to open a location on the Strip in 2025. (Fogo de Chão)
Fogo de Chão on East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas unveiled this remodel in early 2025. The churrascaria also plans to open a location on the Strip in 2025. (Fogo de Chão)
Fogo de Chão on East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas unveiled this remodel in early 2025. The churrascaria also plans to open a location on the Strip in 2025. (Fogo de Chão)
Dining Out

Brazilian steakhouse plans its 1st Las Vegas Strip location

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2025 - 8:58 am
 
Updated March 18, 2025 - 2:38 pm

The Venetian has Greek food (Estiatorio Milos). And Latin fusion (Chica). And Japanese (Wakuda). And three steakhouses on the way (Bazaar Meat, Boa, Cote). And now the property is getting a Brazilian restaurant.

Fogo de Chão, the global chain of Brazilian churrascarias, with locations across South America, Mexico, the Middle East, the U.S. and Puerto Rico, will open an outpost this year in The Venetian, the group recently announced. A representative for the restaurant declined to provide further information.

Fogo de Chão is known for churrasco cooking in which meats are grilled over open flames, then sliced from giant skewers tableside. The all-you-can-enjoy menu also includes a salad bar and side dishes.

A new look; up from Brazil

When it opens, Fogo de Chão on the Strip will join a sibling open since late 2011 at 360 E. Flamingo Road, in the Hughes Center. (A Downtown Summerlin location was open from 2015 to 2018.)

The Flaming Fogo recently completed a remodel that features a new design for its Bar Fogo, a refreshed Market Table, and new lighting, seating and decor.

The first Fogo de Chão, founded by Brazilian brothers, opened in 1979 in the countryside of Porto Alegre, the capital of Rio Grande do Sul state in southern Brazil. A second restaurant followed in 1987 in São Paulo. The chain expanded to the U.S. in 1997, with a U.S. flagship debuting in 2013 in New York City.

Today, Fogo de Chão has restaurants in 24 U.S. states and in Washington, D.C. Visit fogodechao.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

