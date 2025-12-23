Bojangles opens 3rd Las Vegas Valley restaurant

All three restaurants are part of a deal to bring 20 locations of the popular Southern fried chicken chain to the Las Vegas Valley.

Bojangles, the chain known for its fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits and sweet iced tea, opened its first store in Las Vegas (and its first west of Texas) in January on South Rainbow Boulevard. A second shop followed this fall on South Decatur Boulevard. Now, Henderson makes three — the restaurant just launched a location on Saint Rose Parkway.

All three Bojangles are part of a 20-unit deal by LVP Restaurant Group to open shops in the greater Las Vegas area through 2027. A fourth store is planned for South Paradise Road and East Harmon Avenue, an LVP executive previously told Neon.

The Henderson restaurant is at 3401 Saint Rose Parkway. Bojangles, founded in 1977, counts more than 850 restaurants across its brand, mainly in the Southeast. Visit Bojangles.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.