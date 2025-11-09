Boa Steakhouse throws a sizzling grand opening party on the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

site-bg-left
site-bg-right
Holly Madison takes to the red carpet during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the ...
Holly Madison takes to the red carpet during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Gilles Marini during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturda ...
Gilles Marini during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mia “Dio” Donadio Cancio during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the ...
Mia “Dio” Donadio Cancio during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Perez Hilton during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday ...
Perez Hilton during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
JaNa Craig during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, ...
JaNa Craig during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A model greets people during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo ...
A model greets people during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A guest readies themself during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Pala ...
A guest readies themself during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Josh Goldstein during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturd ...
Josh Goldstein during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Holly Madison takes to the red carpet during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the ...
Holly Madison takes to the red carpet during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Gilles Marini during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturda ...
Gilles Marini during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Nicole Young during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday ...
Nicole Young during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
JD Dodard during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, N ...
JD Dodard during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Mia “Dio” Donadio Cancio during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the ...
Mia “Dio” Donadio Cancio during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Josh Goldstein during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturd ...
Josh Goldstein during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Holly Madison takes to the red carpet during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the ...
Holly Madison takes to the red carpet during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
JD Dodard during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, N ...
JD Dodard during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Madi Monroe during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, ...
Madi Monroe during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
JaNa Craig during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, ...
JaNa Craig during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Holly Madison during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturda ...
Holly Madison during the grand opening party for Boa Steakhouse at the Venetian-Palazzo Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Dining Out

Boa Steakhouse throws a sizzling grand opening party on the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Boa Steakhouse, the Los Angeles hot spot where chops meet social sexiness, opened Oct. 17 in the former Villa Azur in the Grand Canal Shoppes on the second floor of the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian. The debut marked a return to Las Vegas for Boa, which closed its original location here in the Forum Shops at Caesars more than a dozen years ago.

On Saturday, Boa celebrated its return with a grand opening party. Here are some choice center-cut outtakes from the red carpet sizzle.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions