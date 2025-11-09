Boa Steakhouse throws a sizzling grand opening party on the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
The debut marked a return to Las Vegas for Boa, which closed its original location here in the Forum Shops at Caesars more than a dozen years ago.
Boa Steakhouse, the Los Angeles hot spot where chops meet social sexiness, opened Oct. 17 in the former Villa Azur in the Grand Canal Shoppes on the second floor of the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian. The debut marked a return to Las Vegas for Boa, which closed its original location here in the Forum Shops at Caesars more than a dozen years ago.
On Saturday, Boa celebrated its return with a grand opening party. Here are some choice center-cut outtakes from the red carpet sizzle.
