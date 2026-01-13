site-bg-left
A spread of dishes from Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, which is returning to Durango resort, in the west of the Las Vegas Valley, on Jan. 30, 2026. (Joe Janet)
The 10-ounce prime rib from Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, which is returning to Durango resort, in the west of the Las Vegas Valley, on Jan. 30, 2026. (Joe Janet)
The pan-seared halibut from Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, which is returning to Durango resort, in the west of the Las Vegas Valley, on Jan. 30, 2026. (Joe Janet)
Orecchiette from Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, which is returning to Durango resort, in the west of the Las Vegas Valley, on Jan. 30, 2026. (Joe Janet)
Chopped Cobb salad from Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, which is returning to Durango resort, in the west of the Las Vegas Valley, on Jan. 30, 2026. (Joe Janet)
Classic eggs Benedict from Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, which is returning to Durango resort, in the west of the Las Vegas Valley, on Jan. 30, 2026. (Joe Janet)
Tuna pizza from Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, which is returning to Durango resort, in the west of the Las Vegas Valley, on Jan. 30, 2026. (Joe Janet)
Lemon curd pancakes from Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, which is returning to Durango resort, in the west of the Las Vegas Valley, on Jan. 30, 2026. (Joe Janet)
Dining Out

Beloved restaurant sets reopening date at Summerlin casino

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2026 - 8:04 am
 

Call it the taste of people power.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, the closed restaurant at Red Rock Resort that Station Casinos decided to revive after customer calls for its return, is launching again Jan. 30, Station announced Tuesday. Hearthstone reopens in the space it had occupied for almost a decade before shutting in April 2023 to make way for Leoncito, a Mexican restaurant that closed last September after less than two years.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Hearthstone back to Red Rock Casino. It’s a restaurant our guests have truly missed, and its return is highly anticipated,” said Scott Nelson, vice president and general manager of Red Rock.

Andy Masi, founder of Clique Hospitality, the creator of the restaurant, added that “Hearthstone has always been more than a restaurant; it’s a gathering place. Bringing it back to Red Rock gives us the opportunity to reintroduce a concept people truly love, with a thoughtful evolution of the food, the space and the overall experience.”

On the menu

The remodel of the 6,500-square-foot Hearthstone features a redesigned dining room, a lounge, and an expanded bar with classic bar games. Executive chef Jason Janson, whose culinary CV includes a stint at é by José Andrés, leads the kitchen, sending out approachable ingredient-driven dishes with a bit of refinement.

A raw bar offers fresh oysters (including $1 oysters on Wednesdays) and half a Maine lobster tail. Starters run to roasted garlic hummus with warm garlic naan and yellowfin tuna pizza graced with olive oil and truffle aïoli.

Wood-fire pizzas, a Hearthstone standard, are lined with garlic sausage, mozzarella and chili flakes (the Abe Froman), or with prosciutto, mozzarella, Parmesan, aged balsamic and a peppery flurry of arugula. A signature bucket of fried chicken, in original or hot honey, arrives with buttermilk biscuits, coleslaw, honey butter and housemade sauces.

Among the entrées, look for mix-your-own bucatini carbonara with guanciale, Parmesan, black pepper and an oozy sunny-side egg on top; pan-seared halibut with gremolata, garlic, thyme, lemon and couscous; and rotisserie-roasted prime rib with jus and creamed horseradish.

Wine, booze, brunch

An extensive wine cellar and classic cocktails like a vodka or gin martini, a Negroni and a Paloma anchor the beverage program, joined by creative sips like a spiced pear mule (Weber Ranch vodka, peach purée, ginger beer, cinnamon), a Fireside Smash (Russell’s Reserve bourbon, fig preserves, thyme, lemon) and a zero-proof Crimson Hearth (blood orange, lemon, ginger beer).

Weekend brunch includes almond brioche French toast, lemon curd pancakes, biscuits and gravy, classic and lobster Benedict, cacio e pepe carbonara and a shareable bagels-and-lox tower, plus $25 bottomless mimosas and bloody marys.

Hearthstone will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Visit hearthstonelv.com for details and reservations.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

