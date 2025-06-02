Beloved Mexican chef opens another Las Vegas restaurant

Leticia Mitchell, the chef and restaurateur who has been opening restaurants across Las Vegas for more than 15 years, has a new project. This summer, she is set to launch Leticia’s Cocina & Cantina in Boulder Station.

The debut marks the third Mitchell restaurant currently operating in Vegas, following Leticia’s Cocina in Santa Fe Station (like Boulder, a Station Casinos property) and Letty’s de Leticia’s Cocina, an Arts District spot named one of the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Top 100 restaurants for 2024.

“My goal is to always create a lasting impression of hospitality and impart a real taste of Mexico with each and every visitor,” Mitchell said. “We’re excited to satisfy cravings by introducing an expansive menu of authentic Mexican cuisine made daily with fresh produce, never canned or frozen, and traditional products for our Boulder Station guests.”

Dishes and history

Among the menu highlights: housemade tortillas, elote, signature queso fundido, birria quesa tacos, empanadas, tortas, and beef birria chilangos with birria consommé.

At Boulder Station, Leticia’s Cocina replaces Guadalajara restaurant, which has been closed to allow for renovations. In the past year, Station Casinos has introduced two other locals favorites — China Mama and Lindo Michoacan — to its Palace Station property.

After years of working in kitchens on and off the Strip, Mitchell launched her first Leticia’s Cocina in 2009 on Norman Rockwell Lane in northwest Vegas. She later opened a location in Tivoli Village. Both closed in 2019. Another Leticia’s Cocina shut during the pandemic in the now-demolished Fiesta Henderson.

Visit leticiascocina.com.

