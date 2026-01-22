Beloved Las Vegas Chinese restaurant adding Summerlin, Henderson locations

When the new restaurants debut, their family-owned restaurant group will have eight locations across the Vegas Valley.

China Mama, a longtime staple of Chinese dining in Las Vegas, has grown to six restaurants since Ivy Ma acquired the brand (and began its rejuvenation) in 2017. Now, two more China Mamas are joining the family, bringing the number across the valley to a propitious eight in all.

“I am incredibly grateful that so many people continue to love and support China Mama,” Ma said, looking back at almost 10 years of leading the restaurant group. “There has been a lot of hard work along the way, but I truly believe that our growth wouldn’t be possible without a bit of good fortune and, more importantly, the recognition and support from our guests and the community.”

In Summerlin and Henderson

A commercial building permit was issued Jan. 7 for the installation of a three-dimensional LED sign for China Mama Express at 2233 N. Rampart Blvd., at West Lake Mead Boulevard, in Summerlin, according to Las Vegas building permit records. The space, according to city business license records, was previously occupied by Sicilian Guys Pizzeria.

The original China Mama Express, a quick-serve takeout spot on South Rainbow Boulevard, announced the arrival of its sibling in a Wednesday post on its Instagram page. Ma said this second Express location would probably begin operating next week.

Ma also shared that a China Mama restaurant with sit-down dining and takeout is planned to open in May or June at 2550 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 120, in Henderson.

Growth of the group

Ma’s purchase of the China Mama brand included the first China Mama, which had opened around 2009 (under different owners) at 3420 S. Jones Blvd., in Chinatown. That flagship closed on March 30, 2023, because of a kitchen fire; it would remain closed for more than 640 days before reopening on Jan. 1, 2025.

The 21 or so months after the fire marked a period of significant growth for China Mama. In May 2023, the China Mama Express on South Rainbow debuted. About a month later, a sit-down China Mama launched (while the original underwent repairs) in Chinatown’s Shanghai Plaza, the same center as ShangHai Taste.

Spring by China Mama, a higher-end restaurant showcasing Chinese pancakes assembled tableside with various fillings and condiments, opened in May 2024 on Paradise Road, in the same center as Ferraro’s Ristorante.

Hao Chi by China Mama, a bun, dumpling and noodle place, launched quietly in November 2024 on West Charleston Boulevard near South Decatur Boulevard. And in early December 2024, China Mama debuted a large and lavish presence in Palace Station, its first restaurant in a casino.

The Palace Station China Mama and Spring by China Mama were both named to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Top 100 Vegas Restaurants for 2025.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.