Clockwise from bottom: Fried noodles, saimin and won ton soup from Zippy's, the beloved diner serving Hawaiian comfort food. (Zippy's)
A rendering of the Zippy's planned to debut in fall 2025 on South Eastern Avenue in Henderson. The restaurant will be Zippy's No. 3 in the Las Vegas Valley. (Zippy's)
Korean fried chicken from Zippy's, the beloved diner serving Hawaiian comfort food. (Zippy's)
Dining Out

Beloved Hawaiian diner Zippy’s opening 3rd Las Vegas Valley location

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2025 - 7:00 am
 
Updated June 20, 2025 - 7:16 am

It took Zippy’s, the much-loved Hawaiian diner chain, about five years to finally arrive in Las Vegas. But now that Zippy’s is here, it’s really here.

The restaurant announced Friday it would open a third valley location in the fall, this time in Henderson at 9570 S. Eastern Ave., north of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard. The announcement follows the March debut of Zippy’s No. 2 on South Hualapai Way.

The first Zippy’s in Vegas (and on the mainland) launched in October 2023 on Badura Avenue to hula dancers, a blessing by a Hawaiian priest and a line of 200 people waiting to sit down for loco moco, Korean fried chicken and chili spaghetti.

The new restaurant is hosting a hiring fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 at EmployNV Career Hub, 4500 Sunset Road, Suite 40, Henderson, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23 at EmployNV Career Hub (inside Green Valley Library), 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson.

The latest Zippy’s occupies a space that previously housed restaurants such as East Ocean Dim Sum, Asia Palace and Spaghetto Italian Kitchen.

Brothers Francis and Charles Higa founded Zippy’s almost 60 years ago in downtown Honolulu. Today, Zippy’s has two dozen locations across Hawaii and Vegas, with each shop combining a retail bakery, fast-casual takeout and a full-service dining room. Visit zippys.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

