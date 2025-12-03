Beef from ‘Yellowstone’ creator’s ranch stars at Vegas steakhouse

Taylor Sheridan joined with Wynn Las Vegas to present Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse, a pop-up restaurant still on the hoof more than a year later.

It’s been television beef meets actual beef since September 2024 at Wynn Las Vegas. That’s when Taylor Sheridan, creator of “Yellowstone” and owner of Four Sixes Ranch in North Texas, joined with the property to present Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse, a pop-up restaurant still on the hoof more than a year later.

“Yellowstone” (and its prequels) tell the story of the fictional Dutton ranching family of Montana. Four Sixes Ranch, encompassing 266,000 acres (about 415 square miles), is known for producing high-quality beef, raising top-notch ranch horses and its sustainable ranching practices.

Lots of chops

Four Sixes has been a beef supplier for some of the Wynn restaurants. Now, that beef stars at the pop-up in dishes such as Prime beef tartare prepared tableside with a pasture-raised egg, grilled shallots, serrano chiles, fire sauce and house Texas toast.

Or in a host of Prime steaks: filet mignon, New York striploin, a spice-crusted boneless ribeye, a dry-aged cowboy steak (bone-in ribeye), a Taylor’s Cut inside skirt steak and a porterhouse dubbed The Ranch Boss Cut.

A 48-ounce tomahawk steak comes from Grazing Star Ranch in Freedom, Wyoming, where full-breed Japanese Wagyu are raised across more than 600 acres of timothy grass grown in mineral-rich volcanic soil.

In the surf

Caviar is obligatory at a Vegas steakhouse worth its chops. Four Sixes brings the briny with a towering spectacle: Golden Ossetra or Grand Reserve Ossetra served with country fried chicken tenders, deviled eggs, potato tots, kettle chips, Texas toast, chive crema, shallots, parsley and bacon bits.

The menu proceeds from there to petite and grande shellfish towers and to seafood appetizers such as West Coast oysters with shishito mignonette, jumbo lump crab cake with dill rémoulade, and classic oysters Rockefeller with applewood-smoked bacon, creamy spinach and a flurry of pecorino crumbs.

For a change from appetizer surf to turf, there is lasagna layering smoked wagyu brisket, fontina cheese and tomatillo sauce.

Starters, sides, sips

French onion soup stocked with raclette and braised wagyu short ribs — or a Texas wedge salad showcasing wagyu burnt ends and slow-roasted tomatoes — might touch down before a Four Sixes steak or main courses such as wild sea bass with hominy and lime, a hen of the woods of mushroom pot pie or a Grazing Star double wagyu burger.

Side dishes inhabit an essential part of the steakhouse experience. At Four Sixes, they run to foraged mushrooms and charred creamed corn, steak fries with chili lime catsup and aged cheddar mac and cheese.

Mariena Mercer Boarini, Wynn’s master mixologist, is leading the wet work with specialty cocktails. One not to miss: the Honky Tonk, a spicy margarita mingling Casamigos Reposado Tequila, jalapeño, prickly pear, lime, organic agave nectar and Four Sixes Taylor Sheridan cowboy salt.

The steakhouse is open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Visit wynnlasvegas.com for details and reservations.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.