As Naughty Patty’s opens, 5 other things to try at Block 16 Urban Food Hall

Planning to check out the new smash burger spot? Here’s what else to eat while you’re there.

There’s something new at the food hall that started it all.

The cheeky new smash burger concept Naughty Patty’s is the first major expansion to the Block 16 Urban Food Hall since it opened in 2018, triggering a wave of food halls that swept through hotels up and down the Strip.

The new restaurant specializes in burgers made from a blend of ground chuck and brisket, crispy fries that come naked or with “kitchen sink” seasoning, and house-made vanilla custard concretes topped with Oreos or strawberries.

You can find it adjacent to China Poblano on the second level of the Boulevard Tower at The Cosmopolitan.

In addition to the Nashville hot chicken spot Hattie B’s — where you’re pretty much guaranteed to get chicken, it’s just a question of how much and how hot — here are five more suggestions to try while you’re there.

U Wrap

A spinoff of David Chang’s Momofuku, also at The Cosmopolitan, Bang Bar specializes in spit-roasted meats and freshly griddled flatbreads. The U Wrap fills that flatbread with a choice of spicy pork, teriyaki chicken, spicy eggplant or cumin beef.

$14; Bang Bar by Momofuku

Croque Madame

Born in New Orleans, this spot has a rotating menu of more than 100 doughnuts. Its Croque Madame is made with applewood-smoked ham, havarti cheese, Dijon and bechamel, sandwiched on a griddled doughnut and topped with a sunny-side-up egg.

$12; District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew.

Lavendar Vida Loca

To try this cocktail, you’ll have to find it. The hidden speakeasy isn’t always so hidden, though, as the crowds waiting to get in can give the space away. It’s made with Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Ketel One grapefruit and rose vodka, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, lavender and fresh lime.

$19; Ghost Donkey

Bronx Bomber

Chef Rick Gencarelli’s Lardo, described as “a sandwich shop that worships at the altar of bovine and swine,” began as a Portland food cart in 2010. His Bronx Bomber is made of shaved steak topped with house provolone “whiz,” roasted and pickled peppers, vinegar mayo and shredded lettuce.

$18; Lardo

Spicy Tuna Roll

The signature tuna roll, featuring Tekka Bar’s notable spicy sauce, is prepared counter-side and made to order. It’s also available as part of a three-, four- or five-piece set.

$8.50; Tekka Bar: Handroll & Sake

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.