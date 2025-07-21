Another SoCal staple is expanding to the Las Vegas Valley

The new Henderson eatery, with roots on Southern California’s Balboa Pier, celebrates the classic American trio of burger, fries and a shake.

A Las Vegas-based hospitality group that began more than 40 years ago as a bait shack on the end of a Southern California pier is bringing one of its brands to the Las Vegas Valley for the first time.

Ruby’s Shake Shop is set to debut in August on Village View Drive, next to The District in Henderson, according to the restaurant’s website and Instagram. Ruby’s Shake Shop and its full-service sibling, Ruby’s Diner, belong to the portfolio of Ruby’s Hospitality Group.

In the valley, the new Shake Shop joins a Ruby’s Diner in Terminal D at Harry Reid International Airport, as well as a Ruby’s Shakes location serving only milkshakes inside Arturo’s Pizza at Tahiti Village. The Henderson restaurant marks the second Ruby’s Shake Shop for the group; the first one opened in March in Reno across from UNR.

Essential burgers, fries, shakes

The menu is anchored by Angus beef burgers outfitted with traditional fixings or presented in various iterations: bacon cheeseburger, hickory burger, guacamole burger, a Super version on grilled Parmesan sourdough and a meatless Impossible patty. The burgers are served solo or with fries.

The menu also features salads, chili, chicken tenders, hot dogs, sandwiches, and fries and tots that come in regular, Cajun and chili cheese styles. The famous Ruby’s milkshakes are built with vanilla soft-serve and a host of mix-ins, for flavors that range from classic vanilla, chocolate and strawberry to Butterfinger and mint chocolate chip to a seasonal s’mores shake.

California transplants

Ruby’s Shake Shop follows other Southern California staples that have arrived in Vegas in the past few years, including Randy’s Donuts, Norms Restaurant, and pastrami poobah The Hat (construction underway on South Rainbow Boulevard).

The original Ruby’s Diner, still open, debuted in December 1982 on the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach, California. Today, besides four locations in Nevada, the group has 11 Ruby’s Diners across South California.

The new Ruby’s Shake Shop will be at 2245 Village View Drive, Henderson. Visit rubys.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.