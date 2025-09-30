Almost 80 people losing jobs as longtime Mexican restaurant closes on Las Vegas Strip

The restaurant, which opened at the Flamingo Las Vegas in April 2012, informed Nevada employment officials of the closing and the loss of 79 jobs.

Carlos ’n Charlie’s, the boisterous Mexican restaurant in the Flamingo on the Las Vegas Strip, will close Nov. 18 after more than a dozen years in business. The restaurant opened at the property in April 2012. Seventy-nine people are losing their jobs.

Carlos ’n Charlie’s informed Nevada employment officials of the closing and job losses in a Sept. 17 letter as required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

The letter said that because the landlord was “forcing the Company out of the leased premises to make changes in the leased area, the Company has lost all ability to conduct business, resulting in the decision to permanently lay off its employees.” The letter also said the lease contained an early termination clause.

KSNV-TV, News 3, first reported on the WARN Act letter on Tuesday morning.

The offerings at Carlos ’n Charlie’s include chilaquiles and huevos rancheros at breakfast; nachos, quesabirria and platters at lunch and dinner; and flair bartenders shaking up cocktails on the terrace.

The past 16 months or so have brought significant changes to the food and beverage at the Flamingo, including the closing of Margaritaville in June 2024 and the December 2024 debuts of Pinky’s by Vanderpump, Havana 1957 and Gordon Ramsay Burger.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has requested comment from Caesars Entertainment on the shuttering of Carlos ’n Charlie’s.

