Alien pizzas and cosmic pretzels: 9 new restaurants to join Area15

The concepts range from robot bowls and Mexico City tacos to wagyu smash burgers and playtime with ice cream.

Although Area15 is not a food hall, it offers about a dozen food and drink concepts — from a boba shop to a food truck, a gastropub to a hallucinogenically vibrant sushi bar — across its 40-acre art and entertainment campus just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Now, nine more food and drink tenants are set to open in the second quarter of 2026, according to a recent announcement by Area15, increasing the concepts to 20-plus, a casino-level number. Here is a quick guide to the new flavors:

Alien Pizza Party: Fifth Avenue Restaurant Group, which operates about 50 restaurants in Vegas, including Bonnano’s New York Pizzeria, is sending out pies in this outer-space-themed spot that jells with Area15’s galactic vibe.

The Bowl: High-tech robot chefs prepare items in front of customers.

Chilangos Tacos: This Dallas-born taqueria celebrates Mexico City street food, with the restaurant taking its name from the slang term for natives of the city. Chilangos opened its first Vegas location in October at the Grand Bazaar Shops.

Cosmic Pretzel: Pretzels were meant to fly — with classic pretzel twists remade here into UFOs, rockets ships and other crazy shapes.

Fuku: Since last year, local culinary buzz has been that chef David Chang, of Momofuku and Bang Bar in Vegas, would open another restaurant here. Fuku at Area15 will serve signature spicy fried chicken sandwiches and tenders. It also has locations at Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena.

Good Company Burgers: Chef Sam Marvin of the Echo & Rig steakhouses is creating this purveyor of wagyu smash burgers, housemade fries, milkshakes and beer.

Museum of Ice Cream: Neon previously reported the museum would be opening its global flagship location at Area15 in 2026. Area15 now says the debut is planned for the second quarter. The museum will encompass an ice cream buffet, ice cream-themed hotel suites, a dessert play space, the famous sprinkle pool, a pink party bus and more.

Nacho Daddy: The Vegas-born restaurant, known for its “never a dry chip” guarantee, is serving its namesake, piled-high nachos and other dishes, plus craft margaritas. Nacho Daddy has three shops in the Las Vegas Valley and one each in Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City.

Saint Honoré Doughnuts & Beignets. The bakery-slash-social media sensation is presenting its brioche doughnuts, glazes and New Orleans-style beignets.

