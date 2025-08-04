After year of drama, famed steakhouse reveals opening date for new home in Las Vegas

The restaurant, a temple of flesh and flame, left its longtime Strip property for another spot just south on the boulevard.

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés has occasioned Las Vegas restaurant watchers with thick, juicy, sizzling speculation over the past year as they gnawed on the Big Question.: When is Bazaar Meat finally going to open in the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian?

On Monday, the property answered: Sept. 4. Which means that less than five weeks after Bazaar Meat ended its decadelong run at the Sahara, on July 31, the José Andrés Group will debut its eighth restaurant on the Strip.

“Since Day 1, Bazaar Meat has been one of my favorite restaurants to send friends to — it’s dinner and a show, an incredible celebration of the carnivorous,” chef Andrés said. “It’s larger than life, and the new opening at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort will be even larger … it’s almost more Vegas than Vegas!”

The announcement did not specify a location for Bazaar Meat in the Palazzo Tower, but representatives for the restaurant have stated it would occupy a space off the lower level of the lobby.

Executive chef Frank Medina and his team are featuring signature dishes such as beefsteak tomato tartare, the caviar cones, bagels and lox cones, cotton candy foie gras, bison carpaccio and wagyu-Black Angus ribeye, as well as new dishes to be revealed, including a twist on dessert.

Bazaar Meat is the latest in the ongoing food and drink developments at The Venetian that feature the opening of Gjelina out of L.A., the debut of Nomikai sushi bar and speakeasy, the launch of Via Via Food Hall and, expected in 2025, the openings of Cote Korean Steakhouse from New York City and Boa Steakhouse in the former Villa Azur.

