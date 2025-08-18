Acclaimed Vegas Strip steakhouse auctioning off everything, including the kitchen sink

The online bidding takes place in two auctions that end on Aug. 25. Bids start at $1.

You, too, can get a slice of the Meat, so to speak.

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés, the acclaimed steakhouse from the celebrated chef that closed July 31 after more than a decade at the Sahara Las Vegas, is auctioning off more than 150 pieces of the restaurant’s fixtures, furnishings and kitchen equipment. The auction, in advance of Bazaar Meat’s early September debut at the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian, is taking place at RestaurantEquipment.bid, an online marketplace for pre-owned restaurant items.

Bidding, split into Auction 1326 and Auction 1335, began Aug. 15 and closes on a rolling basis at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Aug. 25.

Many of the items — an ice bin and cocktail station, a storage cabinet with sink and waste chute, a prep station, a hostess station and so on — are probably of interest only to folks in the bar and restaurant business.

For the home

But many other items might easily pique wider interest. A host of leather chairs, bar stools and marble tables — even a booth or two — are up for bid. The auction also features a feast of fixtures, including a $2,000 frosted glass buck’s head with antlers (bidding begins at a buck) and a $4,100 chandelier with Native American elements (bidding starts at $2).

Antique books, pottery, glass vessels, vases, books of pressed flowers, five painted resin crocodile trophy heads (set of five) and mounted silver Manzanita branches (set of 10) await the purchaser’s tablescapes.

Do you have a really big wall that needs brightening? A tapestry covering the length of the hallway outside the restaurant is up for bid. The auction description notes “disconnection required.”

Plateware rounds out the auction. Not as exciting as a tapestry, but in a sense, you’ll always be eating at Bazaar Meat.

