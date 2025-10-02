A viral pizzeria with a Chocolate Dubai pie to hit the Las Vegas Strip

The pizzeria from South Florida has gone viral for its inventive pies made with an eight- to 12-day fermentation process and careful attention to ingredients.

How Ya Dough’n (also known by its monogram, HYD), the culty viral South Florida pizzeria whose name is at once an inquiry about state of mind and pizza practice, is bringing its sourdough pies (a New York take on Neapolitan fundamentals) to the Las Vegas Strip.

Plans call for How Ya Dough’n to open in mid-November as the first restaurant at BLVD, a triplex retail project unfurling for 700 feet on the boulevard across from the Waldorf Astoria.

“Lady Luck has been with us from the beginning, and it feels only fitting that our next chapter unfolds on the world-famous Strip, where we can share our passion for craft pizza with the world,” Garett Goodman, the pizzeria’s president and CEO, said in a Thursday announcement.

“For us, this is bigger than pizza. It’s about bringing the heart of our family and the spirit of How Ya Dough’n to our first location outside of our home state,” added Gabby Goodman, co-founder, chief brand officer and Garett Goodman’s wife.

Dubai Chocolate pie goes viral

How You Dough’n began during the pandemic with backyard pizza drops, expanded to a trio of South Florida storefronts and, along the way, developed an enthusiastic social media following for its inventive, seasonal pies built from wild yeast-fermented dough (an eight- to 12-day process) and careful attention to ingredients.

One instance of virality: the Dubai Chocolate Pizza, a sweet-savory conclave of pistachio base, chocolate pistachio cream, honey, cheese and the crunch of kataifi shredded phyllo. The Dubai pie will not be offered in Vegas.

Vegas menu highlights

The Strip store encompasses 1,700 square feet, with a 12-seat bar, seating for 80, and beer and wine.

The menu showcases a host of How Ya Dough’n pies, among them an OG Classic, the HYD take on a Margherita with red sauce, mozzarella, Havarti and fresh basil; the Pistachio Pie with mozzarella, Havarti, pecorino, roasted pistachios, truffle oil, honey and a shower of kataifi; and a No White Sauce version uniting mozzarella, ricotta, cream, garlic and chili oil.

Salads, sides and desserts are also taking a turn on the Strip. Look for Balls, as in meatballs in molten red sauce fondue; roasted wings; an HYD House, a salad with salami, provolone and Castelvetrano olives; and artisan gelato and the Perfect Chocolate Chip Cookie.

How Ya Dough’n was named the No. 70 spot on Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. restaurants for 2024. Visit howyadoughn.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.