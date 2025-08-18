A Top 100 Vegas Chinese restaurant to open its 5th location

The restaurant is celebrated for its modern take on handmade noodles: longer and thinner hand-pulled or shorter and thicker knife-shaved.

The pulling and shaving are heading to downtown Las Vegas.

Shàng Artisan Noodle, known for its long hand-pulled noodles and its thick knife-shaved version, is opening at 211 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 100, at East Carson Avenue, according to city of Las Vegas business license records.

The new restaurant marks the fifth location for Shàng Artisan Noodle, following the original on West Flamingo Road, a shop on South Maryland Parkway, an outpost in the Eat Your Heart Out food hall in Durango resort, and a spot on the way in Centennial Hills.

On Instagram on Monday, the restaurant announced the downtown opening, with a debut planned for spring. The post showed a rendering of the space.

The original Shàng on West Flamingo Road, made the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s list of Top 100 Restaurants for 2025, recognized for its modern take on the Chinese tradition of handmade noodles: a pulled dan dan version jabbed with pickled vegetables, knife-shaved noodles soaking up the rich brother of pork rib soup, pulled noodles with pork belly, knife-shaved tossed in the wok for chow mein, and more.

Visit shangartisannoodle.com.

