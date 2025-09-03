A popular sushi bar closes in downtown Las Vegas. Or has it?

It’s unclear what happens next for the retaurant: a rebrand, a move or something else?

The Strip and Chinatown offer the traditional destinations in Las Vegas for quality sushi. Yu-Or-Mi Sushi & Sake Bar was different, opening in the Arts District on East California Avenue in December 2020. The sushi bar quickly developed a reputation for finely crafted sushi and related dishes, plus top-drawer sakes and Japanese whiskies.

Late Tuesday morning, the Las Vegas Review-Journal learned Yu-Or-Mi might have closed, at least temporarily, something confirmed by a sign affixed to the inside of the front door and by an early afternoon post by the restaurant on its Instagram.

“It’s been our pleasure serving you these years,” the sign and post read. “We have made the decision to temporarily close our current concept as we prepare for a rebranding. We extend our sincere gratitude for your patronage and for being an integral part of our journey.”

It’s unclear from the notice if Yu-Or-Mi is temporarily closing but will reopen in its current space at 100 E. California Ave., or elsewhere, after a branding refresh, or if the owners will introduce an entirely new concept in the space or at another location. The RJ has requested comment from the restaurant’s owners.

The sushi bar operated from one of the richest culinary stretches of downtown, surrounded by Esther’s Kitchen, Tacotarian, Garagiste Wine Room & Merchant, CraftHaus Brewery, Mezcla and Freed’s Dessert Shop. Yu-Or-Mi opened an outpost in Eat Your Heart Out Food Hall at Durango casino in December 2023, with the debut of the property.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.