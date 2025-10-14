A new wine bar is planned for downtown Las Vegas

The wine bar and retail shop will occupy a ground-floor condo space that previously housed seafood and Vietnamese restaurants.

Hung Up on Wine will soon be pouring downtown.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Planning Commission will consider the application by Hung Up for permits for on-premise alcohol sales and retail sales to go. Staff recommends approval.

The project encompasses about 2,500 square feet, with a 115-square-foot terrace, at 353 Bonneville Ave., Suite 115, on the ground floor of the Juhl condominium. The space was most recently occupied by Sin City Seafood Kitchen & Lounge, which closed about a year ago, and before that by Le Pho Vietnamese Kitchen for about three years.

The justification letter accompanying the application proposes “a wine bar, retail wine shop, and tasting lounge, offering curated wine flights, small plates, entrées, and educational events. The space will include indoor seating, outdoor seating, a wine retail section, and an area for private tastings.”

Neon has reached out to applicant Hung Nguyen for comment, including clarification on whether the applicant is the same Hung Nguyen as the longtime manager-sommelier of the Wine Cellar Tasting Room at the Rio.

