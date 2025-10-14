site-bg-left
site-bg-right
The exterior of 353 Bonneville Ave., Suite 115, in downtown Las Vegas. Hung Up on Wine, a wine ...
The exterior of 353 Bonneville Ave., Suite 115, in downtown Las Vegas. Hung Up on Wine, a wine bar and shop, is planning to move into the space. (City of Las Vegas)
Dining Out

A new wine bar is planned for downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Hung Up on Wine will soon be pouring downtown.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Planning Commission will consider the application by Hung Up for permits for on-premise alcohol sales and retail sales to go. Staff recommends approval.

The project encompasses about 2,500 square feet, with a 115-square-foot terrace, at 353 Bonneville Ave., Suite 115, on the ground floor of the Juhl condominium. The space was most recently occupied by Sin City Seafood Kitchen & Lounge, which closed about a year ago, and before that by Le Pho Vietnamese Kitchen for about three years.

The justification letter accompanying the application proposes “a wine bar, retail wine shop, and tasting lounge, offering curated wine flights, small plates, entrées, and educational events. The space will include indoor seating, outdoor seating, a wine retail section, and an area for private tastings.”

Neon has reached out to applicant Hung Nguyen for comment, including clarification on whether the applicant is the same Hung Nguyen as the longtime manager-sommelier of the Wine Cellar Tasting Room at the Rio.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions