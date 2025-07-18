A new sports bar opens in Las Vegas’ Arts District

The spot includes an all-ages dining room, a 21-and-older patio, 23 screens, craft cocktails and a menu of bar standards.

The owners of Horse Trailer Hideout, the rustic chic bar in downtown Las Vegas, have a new project — right next door. They’ve launched The Stadium Sports Bar and Restaurant, which lies between Horse Trailer and Able Baker Brewing at 1508 S. Main St. in the Arts District.

“It’s a place I can bring our whole family, hang out, have good food, and watch our favorite sports. Something about that just feels like a win-win,” said Marissa Pretkus, an owner of Horse Trailer and The Stadium, which will celebrate its grand opening on Aug. 1.

The all-ages dining room features plentiful seating, a large bar and 23 screens ranging in size from 55 to 96 inches across. The patio is for guests who are at least 21.

Nachos, dogs, lava cake

Ballpark nachos lead off the menu, built from tortilla chips, melted cheese, poblano queso blanco, pico de gallo, jalapeños, black olives, sour cream and house salsa (plus chili, chicken or steak add-ons). Joining the nachos: wings with sauces such as buffalo, garlic Parmesan, sriracha honey barbecue and buffalo pastor.

There are also all-beef foot-long dogs fitted in brioche buns and topped with onions, shredded cheese, house chili or other fixings, as well as pizza, sandwiches, burgers and tacos. Molten lava cake, a cookie sandwich and a Stadium sundae provide a sweet finish.

A shot for the Knights

The beverage program includes cocktails such as an MVP Margarita (Patrón Blanco Tequila, house margarita mix, lime) and a Bases Loaded (vodka, gin, rum, triple sec, blue curaçao, sweet-and-sour mix). For Golden Knights fans, there’s a Knight Knight Shot (CLS Salted Caramel Moonshine, Kahlua, Baileys Irish Cream).

The Aug. 1 grand opening kicks off with a 3 p.m. ribbon-cutting, followed by free swag, a hot dog eating contest at 6 p.m., and shot and drink specials all night. Follow @thestadiumlv on Instagram.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.