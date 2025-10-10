site-bg-left
site-bg-right
Florida pancakes from Keke's Breakfast Cafe. (Keke's Breakfast Cafe)
Florida pancakes from Keke's Breakfast Cafe. (Keke's Breakfast Cafe)
A bacon cheeseburger from Keke's Breakfast Cafe. (Keke's Breakfast Cafe)
A bacon cheeseburger from Keke's Breakfast Cafe. (Keke's Breakfast Cafe)
Carolina chicken wraps from Keke's Breakfast Cafe. (Keke's Breakfast Cafe)
Carolina chicken wraps from Keke's Breakfast Cafe. (Keke's Breakfast Cafe)
Banana caramel pecan French toast from Keke's Breakfast Cafe. (Keke's Breakfast Cafe)
Banana caramel pecan French toast from Keke's Breakfast Cafe. (Keke's Breakfast Cafe)
A sunshine bowl from Keke's Breakfast Cafe. (Keke's Breakfast Cafe)
A sunshine bowl from Keke's Breakfast Cafe. (Keke's Breakfast Cafe)
Dining Out

A new breakfast, lunch and brunch spot opening in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2025 - 2:52 pm
 
Updated October 10, 2025 - 2:54 pm

Here’s the kiki on Keke’s.

The breakfast, brunch and lunch chain, whose name mashes up the first names of founders Keith and Kevin Mahan, is opening its second location in the Las Vegas Valley, on St. Rose Parkway in Henderson. The new shop, debuting Thursday, will be the 79th restaurant for the group, founded in 2006 in Florida.

On the breakfast side, the menu features eggs Benedict and a breakfast wrap, several omelets (including fajita and build-your-own), pancakes and waffles, French toast (classic and stuffed), and bowls (including yogurt and granola).

At lunch, there are salads (including fried or grilled Carolina chicken), sandwiches and wraps, panini (including a cheesesteak version), and a double-patty bacon cheeseburger.

The new Keke’s Breakfast Cafe is at 3340 St. Rose Parkway, joining the first valley location at 8915 Lindell Road in the southwest. Visit kekes.com or follow @kekesbreakfastcafe.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions