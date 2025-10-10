A new breakfast, lunch and brunch spot opening in Henderson

The chain, founded in Florida in 2006, has almost 80 locations across the U.S.

Here’s the kiki on Keke’s.

The breakfast, brunch and lunch chain, whose name mashes up the first names of founders Keith and Kevin Mahan, is opening its second location in the Las Vegas Valley, on St. Rose Parkway in Henderson. The new shop, debuting Thursday, will be the 79th restaurant for the group, founded in 2006 in Florida.

On the breakfast side, the menu features eggs Benedict and a breakfast wrap, several omelets (including fajita and build-your-own), pancakes and waffles, French toast (classic and stuffed), and bowls (including yogurt and granola).

At lunch, there are salads (including fried or grilled Carolina chicken), sandwiches and wraps, panini (including a cheesesteak version), and a double-patty bacon cheeseburger.

The new Keke’s Breakfast Cafe is at 3340 St. Rose Parkway, joining the first valley location at 8915 Lindell Road in the southwest. Visit kekes.com or follow @kekesbreakfastcafe.

