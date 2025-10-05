site-bg-left
Bell’s BBQ announced that Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, will be its last day of service at 10895 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Chef John Bell slices ribs at Bell’s BBQ on South Eastern Avenue in Henderson in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file image. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dining Out

A neighborhood barbecue spot closes after 10 years in the Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Bell’s BBQ, named one of the best barbecue newcomers in Southern Nevada when it opened in 2015, is shutting after a decade. The final day of service is Sunday, according to a statement on the restaurant’s website and its Facebook page.

“After 10 wonderful years, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of Bell’s BBQ,” the statement reads. “We are deeply grateful for your amazing support and loyalty over the years. This community and our customers have not only been the heart of our business but also an extension of our family.”

The statement, signed by Stephanie and John Bell and the Bell’s BBQ family, goes on to say the space has been leased by another party.

The menu at Bell’s, 10895 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson, features some classic smoking: chicken, hot links, pork belly, pulled pork, St. Louis and baby back ribs, brisket. Shrimp and grits, fried shrimp, jumbo chicken tenders, a catfish fillet and a fried boneless pork chop — called nonsmokers on the menu — join the selections.

There are also sandwiches filled with smoked and nonsmoked proteins. More than 20 sides play adjutant, including hush puppies, Caesar slaw and crisp Brussels sprouts. Desserts like caramelized banana pudding, Aunt Linda’s red velvet cake and key lime pie with an Oreo cookie crust arrive in glass jars.

Neon has requested comment from Bell’s BBQ on the closing.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

