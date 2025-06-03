A ‘naughty’ steakhouse and other new Las Vegas restaurants

The new steakhouse’s founder has worked in kitchens at Wynn Las Vegas, Bellagio and Caesars Palace.

In the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance:

■ The Naughty Angel, a steakhouse, recently debuted at 2971 S. Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, Suite 142, under the direction of founder and executive chef Angel Lopez. The chef’s culinary CV includes stints at Wynn Las Vegas, Bellagio and Caesars Palace.

A bone-in New York strip steak, dry aged for 45 days, leads the menu, joined by the chef’s take on continental and steakhouse standards: gournay cheese and pancetta tartine, steak tartare, Dover sole, coq au vin, Dijon pork atop simmered white beans and bacon (a twist on cassoulet), braised lamb shanks and Grand Marnier crème brûlée prepared tableside. Visit naughtyangellv.com.

■ Carajillo Mexican Cuisine & Bar just opened at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Suite 160, on the ground floor of The Ogden condominium. The restaurant takes its name from the carajillo, a Mexican cocktail blending coffee and Licor 43, a Spanish liqueur made from more than 40 ingredients.

A quick look-see through the menu finds a scrambled egg and chorizo burrito, huevos rancheros and pollo asado chilaquiles at breakfast. At lunch and dinner, the menu runs to campechana, birria de res spicy beef soup, seafood enchiladas, camarones a la diabla, grilled fish or grilled shrimp tacos, and build-your-own street taco plates and combination plates. Visit carajillodtlv.com.

■ Golden Chick, a 2,380-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru, has been proposed for 2360 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., at West Carey Avenue, in the Historic Westside, according to planning documents submitted to the city of Las Vegas. A 3,000-square-foot office building has also been proposed for the undeveloped site encompassing 1.7 acres.

Golden Chick, a fast-casual chain with more than 200 locations across Texas, Oklahoma and the Southeast, offers fried chicken, roast chicken, fried catfish, fried chicken and chicken salad sandwiches, family meals, salads and sides. Visit goldenchick.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

In June at South Point, Don Vito’s, Primarily Prime Rib, Silverado Steak House and Zenshin are hosting the wine of the month featuring bottles of La Crema pinot noir or Monterey chardonnay for $20. One dollar from each bottle sold will be donated to the Hospitality Charitable Foundation, which supports Vegas culinary and hospitality students.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 6 to 9 p.m. June 11, Double Zero Pie & Pub, 3853 Spring Mountain Road, is hosting a takeover by CraftHaus Brewery of Vegas. The experience features four off-menu dishes paired with four CraftHaus beers, plus a surprise welcome “hoptail.” Cost: $80 for two; a pizza add-on is extra. Booking: OpenTable.

◆ ◆ ◆

Salt & Straw ice cream, 6815 Tom Rodriguez St., Suite 120, in UnCommons, has introduced its Summer Pie Series with five flavors, including coconut cherry pie with almond crust, rhubarb crumble with toasted anise and Gruyère and tomato custard tart. Pints are $15 each.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning 6 p.m. June 12, Ocean Prime in 63 CityCenter is presenting a five-course dinner featuring pours from the Rémy Cointreau portfolio. Among the pairings: 2000 Château Rauzan Segla, a second-growth Bordeaux, with wagyu ribeye rib cap, and Louis XIII, the legendary Cognac, with Meyer lemon and key lime posset, a cold set dessert.

The dinner begins with a Champagne reception. Cost: $450 plus tax and gratuity. Prepaid booking: OpenTable.

◆ ◆ ◆

Winnie & Ethel’s Downtown Diner, 1130 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 140, is now serving dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays.

Look for smoky deviled eggs with jalapeños and cotija ($16), crisp catfish and corn fritters ($16), a buckwheat and shiitake veggie burger ($19), blackened Idaho rainbow trout with spätzle salad ($36), Angus barbecued meatloaf with a scratch popover ($32), and three chocolate chip cookies finished with Maldon sea salt ($10). Visit winnieandethels.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Diner Ross in The Linq Hotel recently introduced $48 After 8, a three-course prix fixe menu for $48 offered after 8 p.m. nightly. The menu features dishes such as buffalo schnitzel, sweet pea agnolotti and a signature trio of milkshakes. Upgrades with tableside ceviche and bavette steak are available for an extra charge.

Menu and reservations: spiegelworld.com.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.