A guide to some of the best coffee shops in Las Vegas

It took a long time for Las Vegas to get a good coffee scene. For many years, the best cafes were far and few between, except for chains. In downtown Las Vegas, The Beat Coffeehouse, part of a late-aughts wave of artsy businesses to open in that area, closed in 2016 at the Emergency Arts building on Fremont East after 6½ years. Meanwhile, a few blocks down Fremont, PublicUs was experiencing immediate success as a hip, family-friendly restaurant with an exceptional, inventive coffee menu, situated at the center of an intersection slated for redevelopment. Madhouse Coffee, a near-24-hour cafe and mainstay of Spring Valley at Durango Drive and Desert Inn Road, celebrates 20 years in 2026. The cafe is open from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. Right behind it in longevity is Henderson’s Sunrise Coffee, opened in 2008.

Well before that, Café Espresso Roma (closed in 2003) on Maryland Parkway was the entire scene. It was literally underground, grungy and full of art. The Killers debuted there. The coffee was, by all accounts, not the best, but it didn’t matter since it was all about the “third space” (a semi-modern term describing informal public gathering spots outside of home or work) the cafe provided.

Today, a trendy, viral, tasty, quality, fun and/or relaxing coffee shop is in every neighborhood, and thank goodness for that. Some serve beverages for the camera. Some serve for the coffee snob. Others serve for the on-the-go-but-don’t-want-Starbucks, the quick first dates, the work remote types and the pretending-to-work types.

There are so many coffee shops; in fact, we were overwhelmed by the task of picking our favorites. So if we’ve overlooked yours, forgive us, as this is only a small selection of the wonderful cafes Vegas has to offer.

Vesta Coffee Roasters

When Jerad Jay launched Vesta in downtown Las Vegas in 2015, it was safe to say he helped usher in a new era of specialty coffee to the Arts District, now with a boutique coffee shop on every block. Vesta quickly became a community gathering space, specializing in lattes, inventive seasonal drinks, tea and delightful cafe bites. With four locations, Vesta remains top-tier while selling some of the best roasts in town. Pick up a bag of the Goose Bumps Espresso Blend next time you’re there.

1114 S. Casino Center Blvd., Suite 1; 9031 W. Sahara Ave.; and Durango resort

Gäbi Coffee & Bakery

Probably one of the top Instagrammed shops in town, the original Gabi in Chinatown is a one-of-a-kind space: rustic and modern, open and cozy, earthy and futuristic. The menu offers cafe classics, as well as specialty lattes such as the Butterfly, Taro Fairy and Rich Chocolate, as well as Dan tea and matcha, mugwort and hojicha lattes. Never skip dessert here; it tastes as good as it looks.

5808 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 104 (original) and 136 N. Stephanie St., Suite 130

Public Works Coffee Bar

Coffee shop by day, wine bar by night, Public Works is in the running for some of the best coffee in Henderson. The locally owned shop on Water Street is dedicated to the city’s workers, with a chic, eclectic look and a surprisingly affordable menu considering the high quality, with drip coffee available for $2.50 and espresso starting at $3.50.

314 S. Water St., Suite 110, Henderson

Kristen DeSilva

Phin Smith

You’ll want to leave plenty of time for your visit to this Vietnamese coffee shop, both to relax in the soothing vibe and to ensure you actually get something to drink. Phin Smith’s first location outside Garden Grove, California, is still packed, even after more than two years. Favorites include the banana coffee ($5.75/$6.25) and the Cà Phê Sữa Đá ($5.75/$6.25), traditional Vietnamese iced coffee made with dark-roast drip coffee and sweetened condensed milk served over ice.

7208 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 101

Desert Wind Coffee Roasters

Empty bags of coffee beans from around the world hang from the ceiling, with full bags stacked on nearby pallets, as if to say, “We’ve got this.” The spot is best known for its Walter White ($5.95), a latte made with two shots of espresso, homemade chocolate sauce and caramel sauce and half-and-half. But there’s a whole sub-menu of “Breaking Bad”-related drinks, including The Jesse ($4.95), a double ristretto; The Gustavo ($4.95), a double espresso and 2 ounces of black coffee; and the Flynn ($5.95), a double espresso plus coconut cream and caramel sauce.

7772 W. Sahara Ave.

The Writer’s Block Coffee Shop

There’s nothing fancy here. The most exotic drink on the menu may be a cortado ($4). But that’s fine. Anything more than a solid cup of drip coffee ($3.25/$3.75) might distract you while you settle into that new book you just bought at one of the city’s best bookstores.

519 S. Sixth St., Suite 100

Christopher Lawrence

The Coffee Class

Kyle Cunningham has opened three Coffee Classes across the valley since 2019, with a three-story flagship on Water Street in Henderson set to debut this year. The original store has a bright, airy feel; a swagged chandelier adds a touch of elegance. The curriculum at Coffee Class begins with hot house coffee ($4.50) and an 8-ounce cappuccino ($5.50), then proceeds to hot ($6 to $8) and iced ($6.25 to $8) lattes in a host of flavors, hot and iced teas ($4.50), and several specialty beverages. Food items, served all day, include an almond croissant lined with almond paste and a brioche BLT.

8878 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 102

Almond & Oat Coffee Bar

A coffee shop without dairy? Almond & Oat proves it can be done in fine fashion. The shop takes its name from the almond butter and oat milk used in drinks and dishes. A signature latte ($6.75) calls on dark chocolate espresso, creamy almond butter, real banana purée for sweetness and a dusting of cinnamon. The latte is served with oat milk. A vegan muffin ($5) features blueberries and jabs of lemon zest. The Everything Egg Toast ($9) convenes multigrain bread, avocado, scrambled plant-based eggs, vegan feta and seasoning used on an everything bagel.

10445 Spencer St., Suite 110, Henderson, and 6555 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 100

Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster

Yelp recognized Yaw Farm as the No. 1 coffee shop in the U.S. three times in the past four years (2022, 2024, 2025). The shop is named for yaw, a term that describes the rotation of a boat (or other craft) about its vertical axis. The movement is similar to the motion of preparing a pour-over coffee, the owners say. The popular Yawtte ($7) is a double-shot latte with housemade vanilla, oat milk (the only milk Yaw offers), and flavor additions like vanilla chai, pumpkin pie, blueberry and Mexican chocolate. The Yawtte is served hot or iced.

7034 W. Charleston Blvd.

Johnathan L. Wright

Jack Pots Coffee

I smiled when I first happened upon this coffee pop-up at Circa. I hadn’t even been a customer. But co-owner Derek Stevens has a knack for naming things, and he hit the jackpot with this place. The pub is just off the entrance from Garage Majal, or as you exit from the resort’s second floor. Stevens’ original home state of Michigan is represented with its favorite Zingerman’s coffee, served with breakfast dishes, sandwiches and salads. Detroit restaurateur Paul Saginaw and famed Ann Arbor coffee roaster Steve Mangigian conceived the concept. And it’s open 24/7, hours uniformly appreciated.

Circa

Dragon’s Alley Coffee Co.

The groovy, beat coffee hang is the to-go arm of Taverna Costera. The pub hints at European-style coffee houses, with a wide-ranging blend of beverages, including handcrafted espresso, lattes and matcha green tea. The Italian brand Lavazza is the cornerstone of the coffee program. The drink menu features boba milk teas and the Algerian, lemon-flavored coffee drink mazagran. Local art adorns this spot, and a rooftop bar hosts music and comedy. More than a coffee house, Dragon’s Alley is a social gathering point.

1031 S. Main St., inside Taverna Costera

Bungalow Coffee Co.

Another gem in the Arts District, Bungalow is fine for hobnobbing with friends old and new, or spiriting away to a corner to catch up on work. Though not especially adventurous with the java, I love the London Fog (Earl Grey, vanilla bean syrup) frothed milk. Bungalow also offers a full menu of pastries, salads, sandwiches, and wraps, suitable for any rap session.

201 E. Charleston Blvd.

John Katsilometes

Horror Vibes Coffee

Entrails with that maple cinnamon latte? Don’t mind if we do, for it’s no guts, no glorious cold brew at this creepy cafe where the walls are a nightmare (dig all the lurid, grotesquely gorgeous paintings of Art the Clown, Leatherface, the “Shining” twins and more) but the menu’s a dream for coffee and horror fans alike with themed drinks like “The Candy Man” honey white mocha latte. (If you’ve seen that classic fright flick, you’ll get the honey reference.) Oh, and don’t leave without grabbing a Jason Voorhees hockey mask doughnut. It’s to die for, obviously.

4480 Paradise Road, Suite 300

Rosallie Le French Café

The only thing that could make visiting this French cafe feel more like a trip to said country is jet lag and endless street vendors hawking Eiffel Tower trinkets. The authenticity is legit: Rosallie’s owners opened their first shop in France back in 1983. Stateside, they complement a full menu of fresh-baked goods (croissants, baguettes, delectable pastries) and sandwiches with their signature lattes created with a French flair. Must-trys include the Peppermint Mocha and the honey-and-lavender Provence. Just do everyone a favor: Leave the beret at home, OK?

6090 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Urth Caffe

Urth is known around the Earth — literally — for its exclusively heirloom, organic coffees and wholesome cuisine, with abundant vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free offerings. The health-conscious company has cafes in Saudi Arabia and Dubai, in addition to multiple locations in Southern California and the Vegas area. So, zip up your fancy pants and go bold with a Rude Awakening (made with Urth’s Manhattan Mudd coffee with espresso poured on top) or get tropical with an Aloha Matcha (created with Wazuka Matcha, organic blue spirulina, creamy coconut milk and strawberry purée). Pair either with a Chocolate Pistachio Waffle and totally make the table next to you jealous.

Wynn Las Vegas; UnCommons; 120 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Jason Bracelin