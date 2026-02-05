A guide to 15 delicious brunches in Las Vegas

Nearly every restaurant in Las Vegas has a great brunch menu. We narrowed down the list to a few of our favorites.

But we wanted to narrow this down a bit: Starting with our favorites, we’re listing only a handful of restaurants at a time with a dedicated brunch menu, across a variety of neighborhoods and price ranges.

Bon appétit!

on the Strip

Bardot Brasserie ($$$/French/Aria): Start with a fresh-squeezed garden green juice before digging into a pastry basket and enjoying French dishes such as crêpe madame, quiche, croissant Benedict and steamed mussels with fries. And, of course, don’t forget the French toast, caviar and paired bubbles.

Bouchon ($$$/French/The Venetian): Indulgence is the best word for this French brunch menu, which features seafood towers, pastries, escargot, foie gras, salmon and steak. The restaurant also offers a famously extensive wine list.

La Cave ($$$/Modern American/Wynn Las Vegas): This strip mainstay offers a weekend brunch menu butler style, meaning the staff rotates through the dining area with various small bites, including griddled goods, tomato caprese, grits, frittata, flatbread and short rib hash. The 90-minute maximum brunch is $54 per adult, and $34 per child, with an optional $34 bottomless libations menu.

Lavo ($$$/Italian/Palazzo): Choose your experience: party ($50 for men, $30 for women) or endless. The party brunch, every Saturday starting at noon, is “decadent dishes, dancing on tables, bottle-popping presentations, and energetic beats,” while the endless brunch on Sundays is a more traditional dining experience starting at 10 a.m. and doesn’t require a ticket to reserve a spot.

LPM ($$$/Mediterranean/The Cosmopolitan): The dedicated brunch menu in this award-winning space is offered a la carte or as a tasting menu, with an optional beverage package add-on. Enjoy prawns, oysters, pastries, lobster eggs Benedict and steak and eggs.

Mon Ami Gabi ($$$/French/Paris Las Vegas): The classic French bistro/people-watching hot spot offers a weekend brunch menu, Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a tight but tasty menu of eggs Benedict, French toast, corned beef hash, avocado toast, quiche and a smoked salmon platter, along with a selection of breakfast cocktails.

Pinky’s by Vanderpump ($$$/American/Flamingo): What can’t Lisa do? The brunch menu at Lisa Vanderpump’s Flamingo outlet features classic comfort, from cinnamon rolls and charcuterie to a crab tower and, you guessed it, lavish breakfast cocktails.

off the Strip

1228 Main ($$/New American/Arts District): Bringing “a San Francisco sensibility to the laid-back vibe of downtown” has worked out well for this new staple at 1228 Main St., with a weekend brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. offering dishes such as croissant French toast, Tunisian shakshuka and the rolled French-style omelet, along with a $30 optional bottomless mimosas or draft beer.

Bottiglia Cucina and Enoteca ($$$/Italian/Green Valley Ranch): The Henderson hot spot (2300 Paseo Verde Parkway) features a standard brunch menu, as well as the Girl Brunch, offered every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $40 per person featuring bottomless mimosas or Aperol spritz, Caesar salad, avocado toast, sticky buns and a choice of rigatoni alla vodka or mushroom truffle tagliatelle.

Babystacks Cafe ($$/six locations valley-wide): OK, this one is cheating, since it’s a dedicated breakfast and brunch spot, but it’s well worth the wait on a weekend for the ube pancakes, chili moco, adobo fried rice and corned beef hash and eggs.

CRAFTkitchen ($$/New American/Henderson): This place (10940 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 107) means business when it comes to brunch. First, it’s every day — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends), with a full bar available, including $19 bottomless mimosas until 2 p.m.. But what makes them stand out is the monthly brunch specials, changing every 30 days or so. Check their website for the latest offerings.

Esther’s Kitchen ($$/Italian/Arts District): Chef James Trees’ downtown flagship shop (1131 S. Main St.) is worth a visit any time, but brunch on weekends features a special set of dishes worth waking up early for. Quiche, truffle polenta, pasta fritti and more grace the menu.

Mucho Loco ($$/Mexican/west): This Mexican cantina at 1121 S. Fort Apache Road is an experience in culture with appetizers such as sopesitos and empanadas and sweet dishes like the oatmeal a la Mexicana, acai bowl and locos pancakes, as well as the wildest brunch cocktail list you’ll find in town.

Toasted Gastrobrunch ($$/American/southwest): It’s in the name! With two locations (7345 Arroyo Crossing Parkway and 9516 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 100), Toasted offers all brunch classics and then some, with Mexican fare, toasts and a lighter menu, as well as bottomless mimosas daily.

Union Biscuit ($$/American/southwest): At 8740 W. Sunset Road, Suite F100, find this scratch-made breakfast and brunch spot owned by a local family. The menu specializes in biscuits, and fusion brunch items like chicken and pie, Korean pork and grits and kimchi and Spam fried oat bowl. There’s also a solid gluten-free section, vegan options, sweets and bottomless coffee.