A dam good time: The ultimate guide to visiting Boulder City

With locally owned shops, family owned restaurants and plenty of sites to see, here’s an overstuffed itinerary for your next weekend visit to Boulder City.

On an unusually warm winter morning, Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy takes us to the town’s senior center. Inside, members of the town’s older generation are meeting for lunch, offered for a $3 suggested donation. A pair of men are setting up a game of billiards, and others are gathering for bingo.

Community is the heart of this town, where 11 percent of the population is veterans, and it becomes quickly apparent to anyone pausing to notice.

“It’s where we know people. We know each other, and we wave to the car because we know who’s driving,” Hardy says inside the community center’s small library.

Boulder City is a chicken-and-egg town. The federally planned outskirt of Las Vegas was established to house workers at Hoover Dam, the vital power plant that provides electricity to neighboring cities and water to 40 million residents in the Southwest via Lake Mead. Without the town, there’d be no dam, and without the dam, there’d be no town.

Surprisingly, the town remained under federal jurisdiction for nearly 30 years until Congress passed the Boulder City Act in 1958, splitting the land between the town we know today and federal land for dam operations. Since then, Boulder City has grown from about 4,000 residents to nearly 15,000 in 2020.

It’s notably unlike Las Vegas. Two city workers we spoke with point to the town’s quiet nature. No planes flying overhead, nary a siren.

When asked why Las Vegans should visit Boulder City, Hardy simply says, “To breathe.”

In honor of the town and the 90th anniversary of Hoover Dam this past fall, here’s a guide to spending a weekend in Boulder City.

What to see and do

Get outdoors: Boulder City is the gateway to Lake Mead, which offers a slew of recreation options within the national park, but we recommend the Historic Railroad Trail, a 7½-mile flat trail that weaves through the former rail line. The trail starts near the Alan Bible Visitor Center. For the adventurous, Boulder City has plenty of bike trails right now, but opening by the end of the year is the Adventure Center, a Travel Nevada initiative that will serve as a hub for visitors looking to take aquatic or desert excursions.

With its close proximity to the lake, Boulder City sees its fair share of wildlife. For birding, hit the ponds at Veterans Memorial Park, which attract birds like wintering ducks and osprey to the regularly stocked pond. Or, head over to Hemenway Valley Park for regular sightings of Nevada’s state mammal, the bighorn sheep. (You can also watch them live on the “RAMCAM,” constantly streaming on YouTube.)

Go retro at Utopia Pinball Lounge, owned by sisters Bari Jo and Hava Berman, a midcentury haven with a handful of carefully curated machines for players of all levels. The business just celebrated its grand opening Jan. 30. Get even more retro at Boulder Bowl, open since 1947. The eight-lane bowling alley offers open bowling (call or check social media for times), as well as a full bar and food menu of alley classics for only a couple of bucks.

Around town, as you stroll, take in the local art: 30 eclectic sculptures appear on major streets as part of the Boulder City Public Art Scape in 2006. The works range from historical subjects to wildlife to the artist’s creative eye. Our favorite quirky statue is “Eggcited” by Kimber Fiebiger, an egg man atop a pile of books on Arizona Street.

There’s no shortage of interesting museums in Boulder City: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum ($20 per adult, $10 for ages 6-11) highlights the art and history in monster movies; the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum (free) tells the story of the folks who built the dam and settled the town; Nevada State Railroad Museum ($2 for adults, free for children), getting a brand-new, $23 million visitors center soon, offers a close-up look at rail history, train rides on a real steam locomotive and rail bike tours for $90 per four people, a hidden gem activity. See fine art at the Boulder City Art Guild, and find the truth (it’s out there) at the Outpost 51 Alien Museum.

The cream of the crop, of course, is Hoover Dam itself. There are a few ways to visit the dam. First, there’s a casual stop where you can park for $10 (or free on the Arizona side) and walk along the top of the dam on your own. Then, for $15 to $40, you can be guided through various elements of the dam, with the full experience including the historic tunnels, a ride in the original elevator to the top of the dam, and a guided powerplant tour.

Where to shop

Buy, sell and trade at CS RecordZ (1000 Nevada Way), a vintage record store that also sells comics and vintage clothes. The store describes itself as “where old records hit harder, new finds feel personal, and the local indie scene lives loud.”

Bloom Boutique (503 Hotel Plaza), launched by owner Bridget O’Neill in 2011, offers home decor, jewelry, and clothing with styles ranging from shabby chic to country farmhouse to “even some glam.” We recommend their candles.

Find plants and midcentury vintage, as well as novelty gifts at woman-owned Iron Rose Plants and Vintage (525 Nevada Way), everything Nevada and Boulder City at The Dam Store (527 Nevada Way) or Boulder City Co. Store (525 Avenue B), a mishmash of gifts and home decor at Sage (508 Nevada Way) and woodcraft painting and specialty toys at Ruben’s Woodcraft and Toys (555 Hotel Plaza).

Now, let’s get into the antique shops.

If there’s one thing any local or frequent visitor knows, it’s that Boulder City is the place to be for antiquers seeking unique finds clustered near Nevada Way and Wyoming Street.

Here’s the quick rundown of some shops to hit: Goat Feathers Emporium, Boulder City Collectibles & Antiques, Back in Thyme, Bella Marketplace, Boulder Vintage, ReStored and Sherman’s House of Antiques.

It’s at Sherman’s where we meet Brenda Wright, the store’s co-owner.

Before Sherman’s opened in 2011, Wright worked as a cocktail waitress in Las Vegas. She met Sherman Wright, a picker and collector, while facing personal turmoil.

“When I met Sherman, we changed our lives, and we changed it for the better,” she says.

One thing led to another, and they ended up owning three businesses in Boulder City. Now, she’s the face of the labyrinth shop stocked with her husband’s finds.

“We started out in swap meets with nothing, and we just worked our way up,” she says. “It’s a community, and that’s what I love about (Boulder City). Today, my husband is helping out at Goatfeathers. We all help each other.”

She regularly highlights other businesses on her Instagram. The store sees mostly Las Vegans, but also gets plenty of tourists heading to and from the dam. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, she says, everyone in the community has leaned on each other for support.

“It is so busy on the weekends for everybody. It’s changed, it really has,” she says. “We have a following, we have a calling.”

Where to eat and drink

Let’s dig in.

Start your day at 6 a.m., when Dam Roast House & Browder Bookstore opens. The cafe at 554 Nevada Way uses locally sourced ingredients to create tasty coffee drinks and fresh eats. The cafe opens up to the bookstore, featuring a new and used selection, as well as a highlight shelf for local authors.

For a heartier meal, visit Coffee Cup Cafe (if you can get a seat). Since 1994, the mainstay diner has served down-home cooking that was once featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”

Nearby, you’ll find Southwest Diner, open for nearly four decades (vintage neon sign included), with recipes a la owner Cindy Ford’s Grandma Citrowski. There’s plenty of comfort food and “The Bar Next Door” with lots of breakfast cocktails.

There’s also the unmissable Chilly Jilly’z with a killer weekend brunch at The Patio, and delicious frozen treats from the walk-up window. For lunch, you could stop by Huevos Avenue and enjoy a delicious meal, but don’t sleep on the pancakes here. For another tasty treat, stop by Fox Family Bakery (open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through Sundays) for the tough decision between brownie, cake, scones, cookies, danish, muffins and much more.

After you’ve wandered the town and completed your dam tour: It’s time for lunch or dinner.

Hardy was hesitant to pick favorites, but he said Boulder City eateries have reputations.

“If you want barbecue, you go to Fox (Smokehouse BBQ),” he says. “If you want Mom’s cooking that’s Italian, you go to Your Mom’s. If you want a really nice dinner, you go to The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z … If you start naming, it’s hard to name a bad place.”

Wright’s favorite is The Dillinger, open since 2011 and featuring gourmet burgers and craft beer. She recommends the Prime Rib Melt.

Opened just a couple of years ago, Hangar 502 Rescue Bar & Grill has hung the moon. There’s a full bar with craft cocktails, but you’re here for sandwiches. All sandwiches are $15 and each is outstanding, especially the turkey pesto with turkey breast, mozzarella, spinach, pesto and roasted red peppers on warm sourdough ciabatta.

Boulder Pit Stop, open for more than 30 years, is a must for a great burger. It’s considered a true hidden gem, as it’s tucked away from the main drag. Then there’s China Bistro, one of the top-rated restaurants in Boulder City, serving Chinese and Thai cuisine.

Surely it’s time for dessert, right?

If you’ve gotten your fill of Chilly Jilly’z earlier in the day, swing by Grandma Daisy’s Candy Store and Ice Cream Parlor. Family-owned (sensing a theme here?) with just about every sweet on the planet as well as old-fashioned malts and caramel apples.

OK, it’s getting late. Time for a drink.

Step into Skinny Bar for craft cocktails, events and regular live music, then step through the bar into Cement Slipper, a hidden tiki bar, open Tuesdays after 5 p.m. or Fridays and Saturdays after 4 p.m.

Since 2007, Boulder Dam Brewing Company has been offering the best brew in town. The family business offers six beers (brewed on-site) at a time. Try all six in a sampler for $17, including the Powder Monkey Pilsner, named for the dam workers who packed explosives.

There’s also an outpost of Las Vegas’ Beer Zombies in Boulder City offering IPAs, stouts, fruited sours and the core lineup of beer.

Last but not least, there’s Backstop Sports Pub, opened in 1931. Fun fact: Beer and wine couldn’t be served in Boulder City until 1943. It took liquor until 1969. Stop by here on Mondays for comedy night, Tuesdays for karaoke and Wednesdays for live music and dancing.

To this day, the bar honors their old promise: “a free drink to anyone any day the sun doesn’t shine in Boulder City.”

A full list of the area’s businesses is available through the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. Whatever you choose to do, see or eat, you’re sure to have a dam fine day.

Upcoming events

Through April: Best Dam Wine Walks continue through March and April, with upcoming themes Prom Night Walk and Circus Walk, respectively. Tickets are $35 each. After checking in between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m., get your wristband and map and explore Boulder City's Historic District while tasting wine until 7:30 p.m.

May: Since 1977, the Spring Jamboree spans four parks with a classic car show, arts and crafts, live entertainment, a gem and mineral show, kids' activities and global flavors. Check it out from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 2 and 3.

May: Memorial Day weekend, on May 23 and 24, look out for the cookout: Best Dam Barbecue Challenge returns to Bicentennial Park, presented by the Rotary Club of Boulder City.

July: The Boulder City Damboree (and 78th Annual Damboree Parade) returns July 4. The event features a pancake breakfast, flyover, parade down Nevada Highway, festivities and fireworks.

September: Mark down the last Saturday of September for the 30th annual Würst Festival (far from the worst festival) presented by the Sunrise Rotary. Funds from the 4,000-plus brats help support high school seniors on grad night.

October: Art in the Park, one of the largest art fests in the Southwest, returns Oct. 3 and 4 to benefit Boulder City Hospital.