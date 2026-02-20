A dam good time: The ultimate guide to visiting Boulder City

site-bg-left
A bighorn sheep at Hemenway Valley Park in Boulder City, Nev., Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Rachel Aston/neon)
An exterior view of Southwest Diner on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view of Lake Mead is seen from Hemenway Park on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An exterior view of Boulder Bowl is seen on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An interior view of CS RecordZ on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People walk outside of a train at the Nevada State Railroad Museum on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People dine outside at Hangar 502 Rescue Bar & Grill on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People dine at Restaurant 1933 inside the Boulder Dam Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An exterior view of Ruben’s Wood Craft and Toys is seen on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A room inside Ruben’s Wood Craft and Toys is seen on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The painting and workshop room inside Ruben’s Wood Craft and Toys is seen on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Decor in the lobby at the Boulder Dam Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An interior view of The Dam Store on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An exterior view of The Dam Store on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Co-owner Brenda Wright adjusts items for sale in Sherman's House of Antiques in Boulder City, Nevada, on January 16, 2026. (Kristen DeSilva/neon)
Furniture and decor is seen for sale at Iron Rose Plants and Vintage on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An interior view of Iron Rose Plants and Vintage on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Plants for sale are seen at Iron Rose Plants and Vintage on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People cross Nevada Way on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A variety of candies are seen on display at Grandma Daisy’s Candy Store and Ice Cream Parlor on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An interior view of Grandma Daisy’s Candy Store and Ice Cream Parlor on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An exterior view of The Dillinger is seen on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An exterior view of Utopia Pinball Lounge is seen on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An interior view of CS RecordZ on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People explore the Nevada State Railroad Museum on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The interior of a U.S. Postal Service train car is seen at the Nevada State Railroad Museum on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People line up for a rail bike tour at the Nevada State Railroad Museum on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People hike near a home overlooking Lake Mead on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view of Lake Mead is seen from Hemenway Park on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People walk around at Hemenway Park on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People take in the views at Hemenway Park on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People walk outside of Southwest Diner on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A motorcyclist drives down Nevada Way on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An exterior view of Southwest Diner on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view of the lobby and the entrance to Restaurant 1933 at the Boulder Dam Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People line up to place orders at Grandma Daisy’s Candy Store and Ice Cream Parlor on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Boulder City Co. Store in Boulder City, Nevada, on January 16, 2026. (Kristen DeSilva/neon)
Boulder City Co. Store in Boulder City, Nevada, on January 16, 2026. (Kristen DeSilva/neon)
Sherman's House of Antiques is shown in Boulder City, Nevada, on January 16, 2026. (Kristen DeSilva/neon)
Vintage signage for The Coffee Cup Cafe in Boulder City, Nevada, on January 16, 2026. (Kristen DeSilva/neon)
A sign advertises the historic district of Boulder City in Boulder City, Nevada, on January 16, 2026. (Kristen DeSilva/neon)
Items for sale are seen at Boulder City Co. Store in Boulder City, Nevada, on January 16, 2026. (Kristen DeSilva/neon)
A mural celebrating town history is seen in Boulder City, Nevada, on January 16, 2026. (Kristen DeSilva/neon)
A latte from Dam Roast House in Boulder City, Nevada, on January 16, 2026. (Kristen DeSilva/neon)
Stickers are seen for sale at the Boulder City Co. Store in Boulder City, Nevada, on January 16, 2026. (Kristen DeSilva/neon)
A man casts a line while fishing at Veterans' Memorial Park in Boulder City on Friday, March 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/neon)
"Eggcited" by Kimber Fiebiger, one of many public art pieces, is seen in Boulder City, Nevada, on January 16, 2026. (Kristen DeSilva/neon)
Customers fill the Coffee Cup Cafe on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Boulder City. (Steel Brooks/neon)
Aliens are seen on display at an exhibit area referencing the Kingman UFO crash of 1953 at the Outpost 51 Alien Museum on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/neon)
Tom Devlin, owner of Outpost 51 Alien Museum, as well as Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, next door, poses for a portrait on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/neon)
A variety of horror movie characters are seen at Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/neon)
Boulder Dam Brewing Company at 453 Nevada Way in Boulder City has been a staple of the historic Hoover Dam town since 2007. (Boulder Dam Brewing Company)
Attendees fire straps of water at passing floats in the "wet area" section of the parade as some attempt to fire back during the 77th Annual Damboree on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/neon)
Groups of people watch bighorn sheep graze at Hemenway Park Friday, July 5, 2024, in Boulder City. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An exterior view of Chilly Jilly’z on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An exterior view of Fox Family Bakery on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An interior view of Dam Roast House & Browder Bookstore on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
“Wild One,” by Matt Clark, is seen as part of the Boulder City Public Art Scape on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
“Puddler’s Break,” by Sutton Betti, is seen as part of the Boulder City Public Art Scape on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
“Afternoon Breeze,” by Roy Butler, is seen as part of the Boulder City Public Art Scape on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An interior view of the Cement Slipper tiki bar on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An interior view of the Cement Slipper tiki bar on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An interior view of the Cement Slipper tiki bar on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in Boulder City. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dining Out

A dam good time: The ultimate guide to visiting Boulder City

By Kristen Di Chiara staff writer
February 20, 2026 - 6:30 am
 

On an unusually warm winter morning, Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy takes us to the town’s senior center. Inside, members of the town’s older generation are meeting for lunch, offered for a $3 suggested donation. A pair of men are setting up a game of billiards, and others are gathering for bingo.

Community is the heart of this town, where 11 percent of the population is veterans, and it becomes quickly apparent to anyone pausing to notice.

“It’s where we know people. We know each other, and we wave to the car because we know who’s driving,” Hardy says inside the community center’s small library.

Boulder City is a chicken-and-egg town. The federally planned outskirt of Las Vegas was established to house workers at Hoover Dam, the vital power plant that provides electricity to neighboring cities and water to 40 million residents in the Southwest via Lake Mead. Without the town, there’d be no dam, and without the dam, there’d be no town.

Surprisingly, the town remained under federal jurisdiction for nearly 30 years until Congress passed the Boulder City Act in 1958, splitting the land between the town we know today and federal land for dam operations. Since then, Boulder City has grown from about 4,000 residents to nearly 15,000 in 2020.

It’s notably unlike Las Vegas. Two city workers we spoke with point to the town’s quiet nature. No planes flying overhead, nary a siren.

When asked why Las Vegans should visit Boulder City, Hardy simply says, “To breathe.”

In honor of the town and the 90th anniversary of Hoover Dam this past fall, here’s a guide to spending a weekend in Boulder City.

What to see and do

Get outdoors: Boulder City is the gateway to Lake Mead, which offers a slew of recreation options within the national park, but we recommend the Historic Railroad Trail, a 7½-mile flat trail that weaves through the former rail line. The trail starts near the Alan Bible Visitor Center. For the adventurous, Boulder City has plenty of bike trails right now, but opening by the end of the year is the Adventure Center, a Travel Nevada initiative that will serve as a hub for visitors looking to take aquatic or desert excursions.

With its close proximity to the lake, Boulder City sees its fair share of wildlife. For birding, hit the ponds at Veterans Memorial Park, which attract birds like wintering ducks and osprey to the regularly stocked pond. Or, head over to Hemenway Valley Park for regular sightings of Nevada’s state mammal, the bighorn sheep. (You can also watch them live on the “RAMCAM,” constantly streaming on YouTube.)

Go retro at Utopia Pinball Lounge, owned by sisters Bari Jo and Hava Berman, a midcentury haven with a handful of carefully curated machines for players of all levels. The business just celebrated its grand opening Jan. 30. Get even more retro at Boulder Bowl, open since 1947. The eight-lane bowling alley offers open bowling (call or check social media for times), as well as a full bar and food menu of alley classics for only a couple of bucks.

Around town, as you stroll, take in the local art: 30 eclectic sculptures appear on major streets as part of the Boulder City Public Art Scape in 2006. The works range from historical subjects to wildlife to the artist’s creative eye. Our favorite quirky statue is “Eggcited” by Kimber Fiebiger, an egg man atop a pile of books on Arizona Street.

There’s no shortage of interesting museums in Boulder City: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum ($20 per adult, $10 for ages 6-11) highlights the art and history in monster movies; the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum (free) tells the story of the folks who built the dam and settled the town; Nevada State Railroad Museum ($2 for adults, free for children), getting a brand-new, $23 million visitors center soon, offers a close-up look at rail history, train rides on a real steam locomotive and rail bike tours for $90 per four people, a hidden gem activity. See fine art at the Boulder City Art Guild, and find the truth (it’s out there) at the Outpost 51 Alien Museum.

The cream of the crop, of course, is Hoover Dam itself. There are a few ways to visit the dam. First, there’s a casual stop where you can park for $10 (or free on the Arizona side) and walk along the top of the dam on your own. Then, for $15 to $40, you can be guided through various elements of the dam, with the full experience including the historic tunnels, a ride in the original elevator to the top of the dam, and a guided powerplant tour.

Where to shop

Buy, sell and trade at CS RecordZ (1000 Nevada Way), a vintage record store that also sells comics and vintage clothes. The store describes itself as “where old records hit harder, new finds feel personal, and the local indie scene lives loud.”

Bloom Boutique (503 Hotel Plaza), launched by owner Bridget O’Neill in 2011, offers home decor, jewelry, and clothing with styles ranging from shabby chic to country farmhouse to “even some glam.” We recommend their candles.

Find plants and midcentury vintage, as well as novelty gifts at woman-owned Iron Rose Plants and Vintage (525 Nevada Way), everything Nevada and Boulder City at The Dam Store (527 Nevada Way) or Boulder City Co. Store (525 Avenue B), a mishmash of gifts and home decor at Sage (508 Nevada Way) and woodcraft painting and specialty toys at Ruben’s Woodcraft and Toys (555 Hotel Plaza).

Now, let’s get into the antique shops.

If there’s one thing any local or frequent visitor knows, it’s that Boulder City is the place to be for antiquers seeking unique finds clustered near Nevada Way and Wyoming Street.

Here’s the quick rundown of some shops to hit: Goat Feathers Emporium, Boulder City Collectibles & Antiques, Back in Thyme, Bella Marketplace, Boulder Vintage, ReStored and Sherman’s House of Antiques.

It’s at Sherman’s where we meet Brenda Wright, the store’s co-owner.

Before Sherman’s opened in 2011, Wright worked as a cocktail waitress in Las Vegas. She met Sherman Wright, a picker and collector, while facing personal turmoil.

“When I met Sherman, we changed our lives, and we changed it for the better,” she says.

One thing led to another, and they ended up owning three businesses in Boulder City. Now, she’s the face of the labyrinth shop stocked with her husband’s finds.

“We started out in swap meets with nothing, and we just worked our way up,” she says. “It’s a community, and that’s what I love about (Boulder City). Today, my husband is helping out at Goatfeathers. We all help each other.”

She regularly highlights other businesses on her Instagram. The store sees mostly Las Vegans, but also gets plenty of tourists heading to and from the dam. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, she says, everyone in the community has leaned on each other for support.

“It is so busy on the weekends for everybody. It’s changed, it really has,” she says. “We have a following, we have a calling.”

Where to eat and drink

Let’s dig in.

Start your day at 6 a.m., when Dam Roast House & Browder Bookstore opens. The cafe at 554 Nevada Way uses locally sourced ingredients to create tasty coffee drinks and fresh eats. The cafe opens up to the bookstore, featuring a new and used selection, as well as a highlight shelf for local authors.

For a heartier meal, visit Coffee Cup Cafe (if you can get a seat). Since 1994, the mainstay diner has served down-home cooking that was once featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”

Nearby, you’ll find Southwest Diner, open for nearly four decades (vintage neon sign included), with recipes a la owner Cindy Ford’s Grandma Citrowski. There’s plenty of comfort food and “The Bar Next Door” with lots of breakfast cocktails.

There’s also the unmissable Chilly Jilly’z with a killer weekend brunch at The Patio, and delicious frozen treats from the walk-up window. For lunch, you could stop by Huevos Avenue and enjoy a delicious meal, but don’t sleep on the pancakes here. For another tasty treat, stop by Fox Family Bakery (open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through Sundays) for the tough decision between brownie, cake, scones, cookies, danish, muffins and much more.

After you’ve wandered the town and completed your dam tour: It’s time for lunch or dinner.

Hardy was hesitant to pick favorites, but he said Boulder City eateries have reputations.

“If you want barbecue, you go to Fox (Smokehouse BBQ),” he says. “If you want Mom’s cooking that’s Italian, you go to Your Mom’s. If you want a really nice dinner, you go to The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z … If you start naming, it’s hard to name a bad place.”

Wright’s favorite is The Dillinger, open since 2011 and featuring gourmet burgers and craft beer. She recommends the Prime Rib Melt.

Opened just a couple of years ago, Hangar 502 Rescue Bar & Grill has hung the moon. There’s a full bar with craft cocktails, but you’re here for sandwiches. All sandwiches are $15 and each is outstanding, especially the turkey pesto with turkey breast, mozzarella, spinach, pesto and roasted red peppers on warm sourdough ciabatta.

Boulder Pit Stop, open for more than 30 years, is a must for a great burger. It’s considered a true hidden gem, as it’s tucked away from the main drag. Then there’s China Bistro, one of the top-rated restaurants in Boulder City, serving Chinese and Thai cuisine.

Surely it’s time for dessert, right?

If you’ve gotten your fill of Chilly Jilly’z earlier in the day, swing by Grandma Daisy’s Candy Store and Ice Cream Parlor. Family-owned (sensing a theme here?) with just about every sweet on the planet as well as old-fashioned malts and caramel apples.

OK, it’s getting late. Time for a drink.

Step into Skinny Bar for craft cocktails, events and regular live music, then step through the bar into Cement Slipper, a hidden tiki bar, open Tuesdays after 5 p.m. or Fridays and Saturdays after 4 p.m.

Since 2007, Boulder Dam Brewing Company has been offering the best brew in town. The family business offers six beers (brewed on-site) at a time. Try all six in a sampler for $17, including the Powder Monkey Pilsner, named for the dam workers who packed explosives.

There’s also an outpost of Las Vegas’ Beer Zombies in Boulder City offering IPAs, stouts, fruited sours and the core lineup of beer.

Last but not least, there’s Backstop Sports Pub, opened in 1931. Fun fact: Beer and wine couldn’t be served in Boulder City until 1943. It took liquor until 1969. Stop by here on Mondays for comedy night, Tuesdays for karaoke and Wednesdays for live music and dancing.

To this day, the bar honors their old promise: “a free drink to anyone any day the sun doesn’t shine in Boulder City.”

A full list of the area’s businesses is available through the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. Whatever you choose to do, see or eat, you’re sure to have a dam fine day.

Contact Kristen Di Chiara at kdichiara@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kristendichiara on X.

