A 3rd spot opens for some of the best baguettes in Las Vegas

The new cafe joins two others owned and operated by a longtime French restaurant family.

Baguette Cafe, the spot owned by a fourth-generation French restaurant family, with a menu that features baguettes and much more, recently opened its third location, this time in downtown Las Vegas.

The area has “a vibrant, unique energy,” said Olivier Brouillet, who owns the cafes with his parents. “We’re excited to finally become part of that fabric, serving the people who live and work here, and anyone looking for food that is both delicious and intentional.”

The menu, touted by the owners for its use of sustainable, non-GMO ingredients, features baguettes, croissants and other baked goods; croissant breakfast sandwiches and toasts; and omelets and quiches in the morning. At lunch, there is soup du jour, salads, bowls and baguette sandwiches (including vegan versions).

Brouillet and his parents opened the first Baguette Cafe in 2009, on Sunset Road northwest of the interchange of the 215 Beltway and Buffalo Drive, following a move here from the South of France. A Henderson location on South Eastern Avenue debuted in 2021.

The new Baguette Cafe is at 211 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 110, with the entrance on Carson Avenue. The restaurant seats 24 indoors, 24 on the terrace. Orders may also be placed online for takeout. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit baguettecafelv.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.