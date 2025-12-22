80-year-old LA burger shop to open its 3rd Las Vegas Valley location

The shop is known for its double-patty burgers with classic fixings, plus chili dogs and milkshakes.

When Irv’s Burgers began in 1946, you got your burger kicks on Route 66 in Los Angeles at the original roadside stand. Today, as this institution marks 80 years, famed for its double patties and loaded dogs and cheerful doodles on placemats, Irv’s is expanding the burger kicks in the Las Vegas Valley.

The burger shop is planning to open an outpost in spring 2026 in the food court at Green Valley Ranch, Irv’s announced Monday. The new shop follows the launch of the first Vegas location in December 2023 in Eat Your Heart Out food hall at Durango and the August debut of a store in the Miracle Eats Food Court in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

At Green Valley Ranch, pressed-to-order burgers with classic fixings will anchor the menu, joined by chili cheese fries, milkshakes and other items that celebrate classic American burger culture.

“Las Vegas has shown Irv’s so much love, and we’re thrilled to bring our brand to another beloved Station Casinos property,” Lawrence Longo, operating partner of Irv’s Burgers, said in the announcement. “Green Valley Ranch is the perfect neighborhood destination for our next chapter, and we can’t wait to serve our burgers to the Henderson community.”

Word of the new Irv’s Burgers (irvsburgers.com) comes as Green Valley Ranch continues its $200 million renovation.

Station Casinos will also celebrate an anniversary next year — its 50th — with food and beverage refreshes that include the planned 2026 debuts of With Love, Always smash burgers, Good Pie Sicilian slices, and Randy’s Donuts glazed and raised at the Red Rock Resort food court, and the return, also in 2026, of Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar to its original space at the property after closing in 2023.

