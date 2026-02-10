site-bg-left
Dining Out

8 Las Vegas restaurants that are all-you-can-eat but not buffets

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2026 - 10:00 am
 

All-you-can-eat buffets were once synonymous with Las Vegas dining in the popular imagination, even long after the number of buffets had dwindled and the city had emerged as a fine dining destination.

But abundance is essential to the Vegas vibe; it’s the roux in the city’s gumbo. And with fewer buffets, the AYCE experience now flourishes in other kinds of restaurants, too. With that in mind, here are eight such restaurants serving their takes on abundance without a buffet.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen serves an all-you-can-eat brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The menu features dishes such as brisket macaroni and cheese, Fieri family French toast (thick-cut brioche, crisp smoked bacon, brûléed bananas, banana custard), and house-made buttermilk biscuits in jalapeño-sausage gravy. Bottomless margaritas, mimosas and bloody Marys are on the menu, too.

In Horseshoe Las Vegas, $19.99, bottomless cocktails $29.99 additional, caesars.com/horseshoe-las-vegas

Guy Fieri’s Kitchen and Bar, a sibling restaurant of Flavortown Sports Kitchen, also serves an all-you-can-eat brunch, this one from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Look for Guy’s peanut butter, bacon and banana waffle, Southern-style biscuits with sausage gravy and bacon crumbles, Motley Que pulled pork chilaquiles with an egg any style, and Motley Que pulled pork sliders in bourbon brown sugar barbecue sauce. Endless margaritas, mimosas and bloodys? Yup.

In The Linq, $24.99, bottomless cocktails $29.99 additional, caesars.com/linq

Hakkasan Restaurant serves an endless dim sum brunch starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The menu ranges from baskets of langoustine har gau, shrimp and Berkshire pork shumai and honey-roasted char siu bao to hand-pulled noodles and Hong Kong fried rice. The dim sum choices also include crisp duck salad, salt and pepper calamari and tea-smoked ribs, plus endless rosé, red sangria, mimosas, and bloody Marys or Marias.

In MGM Grand, $58, endless wine and cocktails $35 additional, taogroup.com/venues/hakkasan-las-vegas

A Different Beast, a Las Vegas Review-Journal Top 100 Restaurant for 2025, serves an all-you-can-eat spin on Spanish Basque small plates (pintxos). The restaurant offers three levels of AYCE — classico, soave, primo — each increasing in price, with varying menus. Among the selections: egg and jamón Ibérico, shrimp with paprika vinaigrette, bay scallop ceviche, patatas bravas and foie gras with verjus reduction.

5420 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 108, $39, $49 and $59, adifferentbeastlv.com

888 Sushi and Robata serves an all-you-can-eat version of surf and turf, bringing together sushi with items from the grill. AYCE is presented in standard, premium and signature tiers, with more than 200 dishes across all tiers. Highlights from the 10 categories of dishes include salmon with mango salsa, garlic tuna nigiri, a spicy tuna roll, a Yellow to the Tail roll (tempura shrimp and yellowtail), and skewers of black garlic sesame chicken and crunchy chili garlic beef.

4480 Paradise Road, Suite 900, $28, $38 and $48, 888sushirobata.com

Master Kim’s Korean BBQ serves its all-you-can-eat experience at three locations in Vegas. The experience, like many AYCE Korean barbecue spots, has three price options. More than 30 proteins anchor the menu, including butter lemon shrimp, chicken bulgogi, miso pork belly, lamb chop and prime grade hanger steak. AYCE includes about a dozen sides, like corn cheese, kimchi pancakes and boneless Korean fried chicken bites.

Three locations, $29,95, $35.95 and $44.95, masterkimslv.com

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway serves its weekend brunch, with individual portions passed butler-style on trays, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Yogurt parfait and heirloom tomato Caprese salad issue from the pantry, corn flake French toast and Snickers bananas Foster pancakes from the griddle. There are also bacon and poached egg flatbreads from the oven and filet mignon eggs Benedict from the grill. Bottomless libations run to five wines and a mimosa.

In Wynn Las Vegas, $54, $34 children 11 and younger, bottomless libations $34 additional, wynnlasvegas.com

Rollin Smoke Barbeque serves all-you-can-eat meals at two of its Vegas restaurants. An AYCE outing features anything on the menu at the restaurant, with limitations on beef ribs. The menu moves from brisket, pulled pork and dark meat chicken to chipotle coleslaw, bacon potato salad and loaded mashed potatoes to a host of sandwiches like burnt ends, hot link and smoked turkey. Mama’s banana pudding and Southern peach cobbler check in for dessert.

3185 S. Highland Drive and 4115 S. Grand Canyon Drive, Suite 100, $62

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

