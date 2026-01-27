8 Las Vegas restaurants named to list of most romantic spots

Just ahead of Valentine’s Day, Yelp has named its all-time Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in the U.S. Eight Vegas places made the list.

In Las Vegas, romance is a dish best served on high, in the cellar, along the boulevard, with the requisite Vegas panache. Just ahead of Valentine’s Day, Yelp has named its all-time Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in the U.S. Eight Vegas places made the list.

Eiffel Tower Restaurant in Paris Las Vegas, a longtime destination for romantic dining à deux, leads the local contingent at No. 11. The restaurant is nestled in the replica Eiffel Tower overlooking the dancing Fountains of Bellagio across the Strip. The menu updates the French classics; this Valentine’s Day, the prix fixe offerings include warm foie gras with braised fennel. Eiffel Tower ranks among the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Top 100 Vegas Restaurants for 2025.

Hugo’s Cellar in the Four Queens in downtown Vegas, at No. 15, regularly receives plaudits for being a top Vegas steakhouse. The Hot Rock Specialty headlines the menu, with jumbo shrimp, marinated swordfish, chicken breast and beef tenderloin medallions cooked tableside on a sizzling slab of granite.

Mon Ami Gabi in Paris Las Vegas, at No. 29, remains packed more than 25 years after its debut, not least because of its Strip-side terrace with splendid people-watching. Also playing into the popularity is the enduring appeal of French bistro standards: frisée and lardon salad, steak tartare, essential roast chicken and steak frites. The RJ named Gabi one of its Top 100 Vegas Restaurants for 2024.

Joël Robuchon in the MGM Grand, named for its late founder, one of the greatest chefs of the 20th century, celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025. The restaurant, at No. 35, keeps alive French cooking in the grand manner with an opulent setting, exacting technique and superlative ingredients shaped by a modern sensibility. Food becomes art with Le Caviar Imperiale: ossetra caviar atop crab in a crustacean gelée dotted with cauliflower purée. Robuchon, the only Vegas restaurant ever to receive three Michelin stars, was named to the RJ’s Vegas restaurant Hall of Fame in 2025.

Top of the World Steakhouse in The Strat comes in at No. 44, with the restaurant revolving more than 840 feet above the Strip. Panoramic views accompany addictive bread, burrata and fig salad, crab cakes, grilled prawns with salsa verde, sticky Korean short ribs (the best dish on the menu) and Basque cheesecake. Top of the World counted among the RJ’s Top 100 Vegas Restaurants for 2024.

Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan takes the No. 54 spot. The restaurant, one of the buzziest in the city, opens behind a working pawn shop (for a little pre- or post-prandial Rolex or Chanel flap bag). Swagged crystal chandeliers and gilt-framed mirrors and images populate the dining room. The kitchen sends out stylish modern American dishes such as grilled cheese dumplings and tomato soup served on Asian soup spoons, tuna poke wonton tacos and the famous Ferris wheel of desserts.

Prime Steakhouse in Bellagio, at No. 55, is one of several restaurants ringing the Bellagio lagoon at the property, with the fountains surging just beyond the terrace. Prime hits all the high points of the modern steakhouse: a raw bar, a lobster twist on a Cobb salad, caramelized foie gras, truffles here and there (including truffled short ribs), and about a dozen chops (including pricey Japanese wagyu by the ounce). In 2015, a high roller famously dropped $300,000 on dinner at Prime.

SW Steakhouse in Wynn Las Vegas rounds out the romance at No. 76. The restaurant gives onto the Lake of Dreams, with a large dining room that is at once lively and intimate. The service is especially polished here. Start with the caviar service (ossetra or golden ossetra), then head to the beef that ranges from Japanese and American wagyu to Prime grade steaks and chops to large-format cuts that serve two (including a brawny 48-ounce tomahawk steak).

To create the Top 100, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant category, then ranked those spots based on the volume and ratings of reviews given by Yelp Elite Squad members for each business. Visit here for the full list.

