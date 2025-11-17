8 essential Vegan restaurants in Las Vegas

Las Vegas once offered only a handful of vegan restaurants. Today, vegan dining flourishes, with options across the valley. Here are eight restaurants celebrating plant-based pleasures. Viva, Las Vegans!

Basil Vegan Thai & Sushi, 500 E. Windmill Lane, Suite 145, basilveganthai.com

The restaurant, which opened in February, comes courtesy of chef Mindy Lim of Daikon Vegan Sushi on West Lake Mead Boulevard. Appetizers run to tom yum soup and papaya salad, crisp salt and pepper calamari and grilled tofu satay with peanut sauce. Entrées include basil fried rice, pad Thai, curry ramen and Malaysian fried rice. Salmon, albacore and eel count among the nigiri. More than a dozen sushi rolls are offered, including avocado, rainbow and spicy tuna versions.

Chef Kenny’s Vegan Dim Sum, 5570 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 110, chefkennyslv.com

Chef Kenny Chye ranks among the pioneers of vegan dining in Vegas, first gaining popularity for his vegan Chinese dishes at Veggie House and Vege-Way, then later opening his Chef Kenny’s Asian Vegan Restaurant, now closed in Chinatown. His dim sum spot opened in July 2021. The namesake items range from steamed buns and shrimp dumplings to turnip cakes and egg custard tarts. The menu also features Chinese main courses, vegan sushi rolls and blackboard specials.

Crossroads Kitchen, in Resorts World, crossroadslasvegas.com

When Crossroads Kitchen, from chef Tal Ronnen, debuted in May 2022, it became the first vegan fine dining restaurant on the Strip. Tones of gray and burnt umber, dark wood and dramatic fixtures provide a backdrop for a seasonally changing menu that might feature Delta asaparagus, spaghetti carbonara or fig pizza. There are also five- and seven-course tasting menus at dinner. Caviar and chips shine at happy hour. The brunch buffet sets out more than a dozen items.

Down 2 Earth Plant Based Cuisine, 6599 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite B-209, in Town Square, down2earthplantbased.com

Chef Stephen Parker already had a long career in casino kitchens when he began researching plant-based cooking as a way to improve his health and to restore his love for cooking after hitting a plateau. Down 2 Earth emerged from this life change, opening in June 2020 during the pandemic. Parker sends out Southern fried oyster mushrooms, taco salad, truffle mac and cheese, deep dish pizza Margherita and a fish fry sandwich. Sweet tooth? Go for the mini lemon poundcake.

Garden Grill, 7550 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 8, gardengrilllv.com

Garden Grill began with pop-ups and farmers markets, developing a significant following. In 2019, founder Leslie Marroquin went bricks-and-mortar in the Summerlin area. Snacks like beer-battered mushrooms and carne asada fries lead off the menu. Chick’n sandwiches come in crisp, buffalo and blackened versions. A Philly Cheeze Steak, beer-battered avocados and a Caesars Envy Wrap round out the main courses. Kids may choose between quesadilas and chick’n strips.

Plant Power Fast Food, 7090 W. Craig Road, Suite 120, plantpowerfastfood.com

This small California chain, known for its meatless takes on fast food staples, debuted its first location outside its home state in October 2021 in northwest Vegas. The restaurant had the highest-grossing opening day in the chain’s history, according to industry reporting. You can’t miss Plant Power, its soaring pole sign topped by a giant double-decker burger. Plant-based burgers and sandwiches anchor the menu, including a two-patty with Big Zac sauce and Nashville hot chicken.

Tacotarian, five Las Vegas Valley shops, tacotarianlv.com

Tacotarian was founded in Vegas in 2018. Since then, the vegan taco shop has expanded to five Vegas Valley stores and one in San Diego. More than a dozen tacos include portobello chili mushroom, chili-braised jackfruit barbacoa, and seitan and achiote pastor. Corn tortilla enchiladas are built with choice of protein, queso fresco, and choice of red, green or mole sauce. A Cali burrito is stuffed with choice of protein. Chilaquiles and a sourdough birria grilled cheese take a turn at brunch.

Tarantino’s Vegan, 7960 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 8000G, tarantinosvegan.com

Sarah Tarantino and her husband, chef Mike Tarantino, own the Italian restaurant, which opened a few weeks before the pandemic began in 2020. Tarantino’s was one of several Vegas places on Yelp’s Top 100 Vegan Spots in the U.S. for 2024. Lasagna with cashew ricotta and sausage and steak béarnaise with soup or salad are among the most popular dishes. Other highlights: a turkey panino with sweet potatoes, a spicy Cajun chicken pizza and gluten-free Oreo cheesecake.

<

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.