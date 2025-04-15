7 new dining options in the Las Vegas Valley

The family owners of the Weera Thai restaurants are planning to open a fifth location, this one in the same center as the Golden Steer.

In the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance:

■ Weera Thai Street Food, from the family owners of the four Weera Thai restaurants in Vegas, is potentially opening this spring, a representative for the group said. The latest spot will be at 328 W. Sahara Ave., in the same center as the Golden Steer Steakhouse and The Mint bar. En Fuegos Cigars & Lounge previously occupied the space.

Weera Thai is known for its cooking from the Isan region of northeastern Thailand. At Weera Thai Street Food, the menu will be more casual than at its siblings, with dishes found in streetside stalls in Thailand. “Get ready for bold flavors, sizzling woks and a true taste of Thailand,” Weera Thai said in a Facebook preview of Street Food.

In 2025, Weera Thai is celebrating its 15th anniversary in Vegas. Visit facebook.com/weerathai.restaurant.lasvegas for updates.

■ Alebrijes by Chef Paco, offering rustic Mexican food, is now open at 450 E. Fremont St., Suite 310, in the premises that previously housed Crash N Burn. Chef Paco Cortes, a longtime Vegas culinarian, owns Alebrijes. The restaurant takes its name from alebrijes — vibrantly colored sculptures of mythical creatures from Mexican folklore.

The menu features dishes such as chapulines (toasted grasshoppers), a traditional Mexican snack, with garlic lime or spicy seasoning; panuchos corn tortilla pockets stuffed with black beans and topped with cochinita pibil (Yucatán barbecued pork); green corn tortilla soup; tacos and burritos in several styles; chicken mole; duck carnitas; and breakfast options.

Visit alebrijeslv.com or follow@alebrijeslv on social media.

■ Parsley Modern Mediterranean, a small group of family-owned restaurants in Vegas, just debuted its fourth spot, this one at 2239 N. Rampart Blvd. The other locations are on West Flamingo Road, near the 215 Beltway; on West Tropicana Avenue, near South Decatur Boulevard; and on South Pecos Road, at Sunset Road.

The build-your-own menu features choice of protein served in different styles (salad, wrap, baguette, bowl, plated), with choice of vegetable toppings, dressings and hot sauces. The menu also offers house favorites such as a Greek salad, chicken curry, and a shawarma bowl or shawarma nachos with chicken or steak. Visit parsleymediterranean.com.

■ Carnegie Pizza, Lobster ME and Dave’s Hot Chicken have launched at the Miracle Eats Food Court in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. The restaurants join Chipotle Mexican Grill, Tacotarian and Fat Tuesday already open at the food court. Carnegie Pizza serves New York-style, grandma-style, Sicilian and upside-down pies. Lobster ME offers lobster tacos, lobster rolls and other seafood dishes. Dave’s is known for its spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches.

■ A new location of the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, a Vegas-born chain with restaurants in more than 20 states, is taking shape at 2375 S. Town Center Drive, at West Sahara Avenue, according to Clark County building records. The menu at the Great Greek runs to appetizers, salads and bowls, gyros, main courses, sides and desserts. Visit thegreatgreekgrill.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Executive chef Richard Chen of Chyna Club, the first North American chef to receive a Michelin star for Cantonese cooking, has debuted a menu at the modern Chinese restaurant in the Fontainebleau. Among the dishes are sea urchin xiao long bao, lobster mapo tofu, duck in red curry sauce, Ibérico baby back ribs and charred lamb chops with smoked salt.

The new menu also includes a four-course Peking duck tasting that begins with a duck and taro croquette amuse-bouche and with an appetizer that encompasses Peking duck carved tableside, duck salad and duck wontons in duck consommé. The entrée of wok-tossed duck may be paired with duck fried rice or chow mein. Dinner ends with Chyna Club sweets. Visit fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

From April 21 through 27, all five Broken Yolk Cafes in the Las Vegas Valley are presenting a fundraiser for Hearts Alive Village, a local animal rescue nonprofit that provides adoption, fostering, rehoming, rehabilitation and veterinary care. Mention Hearts Alive Village at checkout, and 20 percent of the check will be donated to the organization. Visit thebrokenyolkcafe.com for locations.

◆ ◆ ◆

The Handrolls and Highballs happy hour promotion runs from 3 to 5 p.m. daily in the lounge at Cut by Wolfgang Puck in The Venetian. The four highballs range from a Suntory South Side (Roku Gin) and a Japanese Elderflower (Toki Whisky) to a Black Dragon (oolong-infused whisky) and a Harvest Moon (Italicus bergamot liqueur).

The four handrolls run to vegetarian (daikon, cucumber), Hawaiian bigeye tuna, Alaskan king crab and Japanese yellowtail. Highballs and handrolls are $12 each.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 5 p.m. to close Sunday through Thursday, La Neta Cocina y Lounge, 1770 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 200, Downtown Summerlin, is presenting a three-course prix fixe dinner (plus starter) for $40. The meal consists of chips and salsa, choice of shaved Brussels sprouts mango salad or chicken tinga flautas, choice of chicken or beef enchiladas, and churros for dessert. Visit lanetacocina.com.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.