6 unusual dining experiences in Las Vegas

From dining in the dark to the Mad Hatter to a floating table and more.

Las Vegas specializes in distinctive dining. From $1,000 steaks in golden briefcases to lavish buildouts ($10 million seems almost ho-hum these days) to table-hopping clubstaurants that exist as much for carousing as cuisine, Vegas is where vibes themselves come to party.

But there are other ways to dine distinctively in this city where experiences that might be dismissed as stunts or outré elsewhere are welcomed as part of what makes Vegas Vegas. With that in mind, here are six distinctive dining experiences when you’re in the mood for dining differently.

Teatime in Wonderland

Oh, dear! Oh, dear! Don’t be too late! The White Rabbit and the Mad Hatter lead guests at Electric Playhouse in the Forum Shops at Caesars down the rabbit hole to this experience inspired by “Alice in Wonderland,” the classic 1865 children’s book. Actors, motion-activated sound and images, and more than a dozen 360-degree projections bring “Alice” alive.

Two highlights: Guests seem to grow in size and the room shrinks after they tuck into the “Eat Me” pastry, while the room seems to expand and guests shrink when they sip the “Drink Me” potion. Cost of $150 includes gratuity. Keris Kuwana, the celebrated Vegas pastry chef, helps create tea time with sweets, savory items, March Hare teas and 21-and-older cocktails.

electricplayhouse.com

The Party at Superfrico

Spiegelworld, the sexy, rollicking entertainment outfit, presents The Party in the Blue Room of Superfrico in The Cosmopolitan. The dinner and a show — described by Spiegelworld as a “forkful of madness” — combines live performances, a three-course meal and the hosting of international star Laurie Hagen.

Among the choice of courses are tuna tartare with truffle lime vinaigrette, Creekstone Farms petite filet in bone marrow sauce and arborio rice pudding with blueberry compote and lemon curd. One seating of 50, Sundays through Thursdays. Cost: $150.

superfrico.com

Blackout: Dining in the Dark

It’s lights out (and cellphones, too) as servers in night vision goggles lead diners to their tables in a dark dining room. Without the sense of sight, or the distraction of electronics, the other senses sharpen as guests make their way through a seven-course prix fixe menu. Can you identify the dishes without seeing them (but with a heightened palate)? How is conversation shaped by dining in total darkness? Do you spill more than usual?

When the meal concludes, servers escort guests back into the light and reveal what they’ve been eating. Open Thursdays through Mondays. Cost: $99.95.

dineblackout.com

Istorya Galeón Dinners

Istorya, a Vegas culinary collective and pop-up restaurant, presents a two-part Galeón dinner series exploring the influences of Spanish colonialism and the Manila-Acapulco galleon trade on Filipino cooking. The first part began Aug. 19, tracing culinary, social and religious adaptations during the early Spanish period. The second part, beginning on a November date to be determined, looks at how the Filipino kitchen evolved in light of cross-ocean commerce.

Each 10-course tasting menu draws on Istorya field work in the Philippines, Mexico and Spain. A companion docuseries expands the experience, adding additional context to more than three centuries of Spanish and Mexican influence on Filipino food. Cost: $110, plus a $45 optional beverage pairing.

@istoryalv on Instagram for pop-up locations,

istoryalv.com for dates and booking

CC Speakeasy

Up front, Craft Creamery is a working ice cream shop, offering flavors like bubble gum, mocha and Gansito (a brand of Mexican snack cake), and agua frescas like tamarindo and jamaica hibiscus flower. But pass through what appears to be the door to a walk-in freezer, and you’re in CC Speakeasy, a stylish, art deco-inspired space rendered in matte green, hunter green and gold (with a tropical touch from a mural of a lounging leopard).

Settle in at the bar (with arches sheltering bottles) or at a table for a deftly crafted cocktail (including a classic Vesper with an optional caviar flourish), and for shareable plates like beef Wellington bites and lollipop wings with mole sauce. Vegas might have reached peak speakeasy, an accessory to bars and restaurants all over town, but CC Speakeasy is the peak of the peak.

1 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 100, craftcreamerylv.com

Floating Pagoda Table

A path leads from the dining room of Mizumi in Wynn Las Vegas to this private table set across an idyllic koi pond fed by a splashing waterfall and surrounded by lush flora. The table hosts the Sansui Dining experience, “sansui” being the Japanese word for a landscape of mountains and water, according to Wynn.

The table offers the full dinner menu from executive chef Jeff Ramsey, whose transformative take on Japanese cooking ranges from yellowtail tartare crowned with a flurry of bonito flakes to buttery chu-toro nesting a hillock of Osetra caviar to nigiri smoked with powder made from ancient Japanese cedar. The table seats up to 14 people, with a $175 per person minimum (plus tax and gratuity). Reserve by calling 702-770-3320.

wynnlasvegas.com ◆