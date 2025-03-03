6 new restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley

Among the new restaurants: a beloved downtown Las Vegas chef’s new spot mixing vinyl records and small plates.

In the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance:

■ Echo Taste & Sound, from chef Natalie Young of Eat, quietly opened last week at 1301 S. Main St., Suite 160, in the Colorado building downtown. Young describes the spot as hi-fi listening meets craft cocktails and small plates. Bins, shelves and cubbies brimming with vinyl records populate Echo, along with ranks of audio equipment. Slatted wood paneling and puffy leather couches add to the lounge-y feel.

On the food and drink side, look for chicken skewers or tomato toast striped with grill marks, herbed Spanish olives paired with a martini or the chef’s spin on shrimp cocktail, a Vegas classic, with a spirit-free beverage. Echo Taste & Sound is open 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit echotastesound.com or @echotastesound.

■ Lucia Mexican Grill is now open in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The restaurant serves dinner, weekend brunch with live music, daily happy hour and $5 tacos on Taco Tuesday. A taco truck pickup window is scheduled to debut this summer. Among the signature offerings are quesabirria tacos, fire-grilled arrachera (skirt steak) and margaritas in regular, large and pitcher sizes. Visit virginhotelslv.com.

■ Tomoya Japanese Cuisine recently launched at 8540 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 120. The menu features small dishes such as oshinko pickled vegetables and agedashi crisp tofu in broth; sashimi; sushi rolls; combos such as grilled salmon or chicken karaage with salad, rice and soup; rice bowls; and noodle bowls. Visit tomoyalasvegas.menu11.com.

■ Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar has opened at 594 N. Stephanie St., Henderson. The newest location joins Lazy Dogs in Summerlin and Town Square. Lazy Dog is known for its modern take on American comfort dishes (sometimes with international accents) and for the mountain-inspired look and feel of its restaurants. In Henderson, Lazy Dog encompasses almost 13,000 square feet. Visit lazydogrestaurants.com.

■ Blue Bottle Coffee, which the Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported was opening in UnCommons, has announced a March debut in the development on Tom Rodriguez Street next door to Teaspoon boba shop. The company has been a leader in sustainable sourcing for its single-origin coffees with lighter roasts. The Vegas shop marks Blue Bottle’s first expansion in recent years in the U.S. following expansion in Asia. Visit bluebottlecoffee.com.

■ Hot Noods, from the owners of Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar and Kosher Chinglish, which both closed suddenly in June 2024, just started serving in El Cortez. The neon-lighted quick-casual spot features appetizers, noodle soups with add-ons, rice and noodle bowls, desserts, and sake and soju. Visit hotnoodslv.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Chef Joshua Smith, for the past four years the executive chef of Delilah in Wynn Las Vegas, has been named executive chef of the new Bourbon Steak in the Four Seasons. Smith previously worked with chef Michael Mina and the Mina Group during stints at the old Seablue in the MGM Grand at Bardot Brasserie in Aria. Smith’s culinary CV also includes positions at Estiatorio Milos in The Venetian and the Michelin-starred L20 in Chicago. He is a Las Vegas native.

◆ ◆ ◆

Ski Lodge, the alpenkitsch bar in The Cosmopolitan, celebrates wild chase scenes, mandatory explosions and biceps bulging like melons with a new cocktail menu inspired by ’80s action stars.

Among the eight drinks are the Arnold Schwarzenegger Presents Coffee Chopper (rye, espresso, Averna, cherry, Branca Menta), the Sylvester Stallone Presents Diet Negroni (gin, Aperol, limoncello, Dolin Blanc, pineapple, orange bitters), and the Signourney Weaver Presents Head for Business, Body for Sin (vodka, purple corn, maraschino, lime, Earl Grey, amaro). Drinks are $20 to $26.

◆ ◆ ◆

Slater’s 50/50, 467 E. Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Suite 100, and 7511 W. Lake Mead Blvd., has introduced an $11.99 lunch special served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Among the items on the lunch special menu are a Southern chicken Cobb salad, tomato basil flatbread, a Double Down Smash Burger, and a Mushroom Meaty-or and a Cosmic Cowburger, two stuffed, UFO-shaped burgers from the new Area 51 selections.

Slater’s has also introduced its $28 all-you-can-enjoy special featuring more than a dozen of the restaurant’s most popular appetizers and main courses. Available daily for 90-minute sessions. $28 adults, $14 children 4 to 9, free for children younger than 4 with a paying adult. Visit slaters5050lasvegas.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 1 to 3 p.m. March 27, Collins bar in the Fontainebleau Las Vegas will present The Perfect Pour with Beam Suntory. The event, part of the property’s Signature Series, features bourbon, Irish whiskey and Scotch whisky from the Beam Suntory portfolio; charcuterie and passed canapés pairings; and cocktail demonstrations.

Cost: $150. Limited seating. Reservations: fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com

.