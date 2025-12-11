6 Las Vegas restaurants among Yelp’s top 100 ramen spots in US

Snarls have spread across the Las Vegas Valley — snarls of springy ramen noodles in fragrant broth, joined there by pork belly, soft-boiled eggs, corn kernels, scallions, umami-bomb wakame and more. Six local ramen restaurants have been named among Yelp’s Top 100 Ramen Shops in the U.S. for 2025. Viva Las slurping!

First 3 shops

Ramen Ebisu, named for the buzzy Ebisu neighborhood of Tokyo and the Japanese god of prosperity and fishermen, comes in at No. 5, the highest-ranking Vegas shop on the list. Ramen Ebisu summons the feel of a Tokyo izakaya (tavern). The restaurant is known for its Hakata-style tonkotsu ramen featuring thin noodles in a rich broth made from long-simmered pork bones. Signature Ebisu ramen calls on chashu pork belly; a spicy tonkotsu version adds kicks of chili oil and garlic. 2702 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, 702-547-6133

Izakaya Shun takes the No. 16 position on the list, offering its house special ramen with a tangle of thick egg noodles, grilled and diced chashu, green onions, bamboo shoots and a jolt of ginger. The ramen is available in full and half portions. As you’d expect from an izakaya, much of the menu consists of yakitori grilled skewers (vegetable, chicken, pork, beef) and robatayaki grilled proteins (butter scallop, salmon, A5 wagyu and more). Clean-burning binchotan charcoal is used for grilling. 4550 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 9, 702-204-7775

Silverlake Ramen, at No. 21 on the list, has locations across seven states, mostly in California. The shop was founded in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Ramens variously incorporate vegetable, chicken, spicy chicken, creamy pork and spicy creamy pork broths, as well as a broth blending vegetable and creamy pork broth. The Veggie Ramen mingles bean sprouts, corn, mushroom, tofu, broccolini, baby greens, kale, red cabbage and avocado. Spicy creamy pork broth supports a Blaze Ramen with choice of tofu, chicken or pork. 3455 Arville St., Suite 101, silverlakeramen.com

3 more shops

Soru Ramen & Asian Cuisine, occupying the No. 25 spot, belongs to a small group of Soru restaurants around the valley. Soru sends out more than a dozen ramen options, including tonkotsu shoyu ramen, tonkotsu black garlic ramen, a pork broth curry ramen that includes chashu and kikurage (wood ear mushroom), and a lobster deluxe ramen with lobster broth and tail. Soru Ramen also serves more than two dozen sushi rolls, seafood boils ranging from green mussels to snow crab, and about a dozen boba milk teas. 3255 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 160, Henderson, soruramen.com/7hill

Ramen Boys, which topped Yelp’s 2023 list of top U.S. places for ramen, returns at No. 40 this year. Signature truffle shoyu ramen brings together medium wavy noodles, truffle, mushroom dashi, chashu, shredded green onions, bamboo shoots and shiso leaf. Other ramen options are built with vegetable, chicken or pork broths, including a yuzu shio with clear chicken broth and fish cake, and a kuro tonkotsu with creamy pork broth and blackened roasted garlic oil. Tsukumen showcases ramen noodles dipped in broth, then eaten. 3650 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 3, @ramenboyslv

Sojo Ramen rounds out the Vegas cohort at No. 48. Sojo presents about a dozen ramen options ranging from standards such as tonkotsu, shoyu and shio versions to champon soup with stir-fried cabbage and seafood to a Sichuan-inspired ramen with tingling mala spiciness. Ramen may be provisioned with almost two dozen à la carte toppings, including chili oil, black garlic oil, fried onions, fish cake and brown-edge tofu. Sojo also serves udon noodle soups and stir-fries, fried rice and rice bowls, and yakisoba noodle stir-fries. 7377 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 106, sojovegas.com

To create the top 100, Yelp identified businesses in the ramen category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews. For the full list, visit here.

