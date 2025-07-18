site-bg-left
Dominique Crenn attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wo ...
Dominique Crenn attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Dining Out

6 global chefs, 1 splendid dinner at culinary festival on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2025 - 7:03 pm
 

Weather forecast for late September in Las Vegas: a flurry of Michelin stars.

The Icons Dinner, featuring six celebrated chefs for whom the word icon is an understatement, returns to Wynn Las Vegas as part of the Revelry culinary festival that runs Sept. 19 through 27.

Chef Martin Heierling of Pisces Bar & Seafare, the property’s newest restaurant, is hosting the Sept. 27 dinner at Pisces that stars chefs Dominique Crenn, Alain Ducasse, Emeril Lagasse, Alfred Portale, Marcus Samuelsson and Jacques Torres. The icons will prepare a multicourse tasting menu.

Ducasse praised Revelry and the dinner.

“Everything about it is remarkable, starting with the quality of my colleagues who will be contributing with their finest creations. I am thrilled to be cooking at the Icons Dinner with a signature of mine — chilled langoustine, coral cream and Kristal caviar — and catch up with long-time friends,” he said.

Mariena Mercer Boarini, Wynn’s master mixologist, is fashioning cocktail pairings. Brian Weitzman, executive director of wine at Wynn, is selecting vintages to complement each course.

The Revelry festival features food, wine and spirits experiences that range from pop-up tastings and interactive classes to kitchen collaborations, multicourse dinners and The Feast grand tasting with five different culinary realms.

Elizabeth Blau, the Vegas restaurateur and philanthropist, is producing Revelry in partnership with the hotel-casino. Seats at the Icons Dinner are $1,250, plus tax and gratuity. Visit lasvegasrevelry.com or follow @lasvegasrevelry.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

