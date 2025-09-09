5 tasty varieties of boba tea to try across Las Vegas

The popular drink, also known as bubble tea, originated in Taiwan nearly 50 years ago, and continues to thrive in America today.

If you open up your map app and search “boba tea” in Las Vegas, it will appear as though there’s a shop nearly every two miles across the valley. The popular drink, also known as bubble tea, originated in Taiwan almost 50 years ago and continues to thrive in America today.

The drinks come with milk, sometimes coffee, sometimes no-milk, tea-fruit concoctions, but are often sold with the addition of boba, or chewy tapioca balls. The more complicated versions are some of the best sweet treats out there, perfect for anyone craving dessert on a hot day, while nonmilk teas serve as fun refreshments.

If this selection inspires your first boba purchase, here are two things to know: Drink slowly, and chew the boba, and if your drink comes with a sealed lid, hold it steady while puncturing with your straw to avoid a disaster.

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

Strawberry puree, choice of milk and ceremonial-grade matcha (with an optional but recommended addition of boba) make up this heavenly layered drink that’s sweet, savory and refreshing. Like many boba shops, customers can request levels of sugar and ice. Throughout the fall, experiment with the boba hot spot’s seasonal menu.

Brew Tea, multiple locations; brewteabar.us

Taro Ocean

A drink as tasty as it is beautiful, the Taro Ocean is a taro latte with butterfly pea tea and milk, topped with ube taro foam and taro chunks. (Taro, a root vegetable, is similar to the Philippine-favorite ube but is not as sweet.) This Henderson boba spot just celebrated its third anniversary.

Boba Society, 1130 W. Sunset Road; bobasocietyusa.com

Dong Ding Oolong Tea Latte

This Taiwanese original boba spot in Chinatown offers a presentation like no other on this list, with “bobaristas” adding a final touch of a personal carrying rope around the drink. The Dong Ding Oolong Tea Latte is their signature drink and bestseller, crafted with a classic Taiwanese tea from the Dong Ding mountains, renowned for its creamy, nutty aroma.

Chicha San Chen, 5410 W. Spring Mountain Road; instagram.com/chichasanchen.nv

Oreo Brûlée Matcha Milk Tea

Premium Japanese matcha, milk, Oreo crumbles and a fair amount of boba create this drinkable dessert in a (reusable!) cup at Tea Maison. Oat milk is available as a dairy substitute, and you can request a lower sugar level, though we wouldn’t recommend it for this one.

Tea Maison, multiple locations; theteamaison.com

Ametrine

This LGBTQ- and woman-owned vegan cafe has offered boba, vegan drinks, coffee, smoothies, fruit tea and flavored ice since 2022. Outfitted with an artists’ nook and lending library, this cafe features a slew of specialty drinks, including the Ametrine, which is ube milk with a brown sugar shaken espresso on top. They also offer a pumpkin Thai tea through the fall.

Afterlife Tea and Boba Room, 4568 Spring Mountain Road; veganfoodlasvegas.com

