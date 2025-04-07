5 new restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley

New York City pizza, Latin sweets, “Wonderland” cocktails and more in the latest dispatch from the Las Vegas restaurant front.

The latest dispatches from the Las Vegas (and Wonderland) restaurant front:

■ Prince St. Pizza of New York City, which debuted its first Vegas location in December 2023 in the food hall at Durango, is launching a second shop in July, this one at 2390 E. Serene Ave., Suite 400. The new restaurant will encompass about 2,400 square feet. The original Prince St. opened in 2012 in the Nolita neighborhood of Manhattan.

The pizzeria is known for its rectangular Sicilian pizzas sliced into SoHo squares, including a Spicy Spring with fra diavolo sauce and cup and char pepperoni cradling pools of oil. Prince St. also offers round Neapolitan pies with properly foldable slices; the Boozey Broome is lined with vodka prosciutto sauce. Visit princestreetpizza.com.

■ Eureka! is opening its second Vegas Valley location on April 28 at 3354 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson. The restaurant encompasses more than 6,000 square feet, seats more than 200, and showcases magnesium blue tones (a nod to Henderson’s historic magnesium mining). There’s also a central bar and a terrace with water and fire elements.

The all-American menu features dishes like mac n’ cheese balls, a Fresno fig burger with fig marmalade, a bone marrow burger with marrow shiitake butter and a bourbon barrel cake with vanilla bean ice cream. The beverage program runs to more than 15 local craft beers, craft cocktails and small-batch whiskeys.

The first local Eureka! is on East Fremont Street in downtown Vegas. Visit eurekarestaurantgroup.com.

■ Cookio Café is now open at 4845 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite D, serving cookies, sweet and savory pastries, and Latin-inspired confections, including alfajores, the South American shortbread cookies sandwiching swirls of sweet filling (like chocolate or dulce de leche).

Beyond pastries, the café is receiving solid buzz for its Cubano sandwich and for shredded beef in tomato sauce with red beans and rice, a nod to the Costa Rican heritage of the owners. Coffee drinks, smoothies and booze-free mojitos are also on the menu. Follow @cookiolv.com.

■ “It’s always tea-time … ” said the Mad Hatter. From April 10 through May, Shady Grove Lounge in the Silverton is being transformed into Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, a pop-up inspired by “Alice in Wonderland,” the 1865 children’s novel by Lewis Carroll. The pop-up features exaggerated decor, including the bar’s signature Airstream trailer decked out in theme.

The menu offers six tea party drinks like a tea-garita (tequila, orange tea sour mix, triple sec) and a Bees Knees (gin, lemon verbena tea, honey simple syrup, lemon juice). The Mad Hatter Puzzle Hunt involves drinking tea party cocktails while solving puzzles using clues within the bar. Solve all the puzzles to be entered to win a staycation at the Silverton.

■ Grand Tiki, a tavern with cocktails, dining and gaming, is taking shape at 110 E. Harmon Ave., less than half a mile from the Strip. A Notice of Suitability and a colorful poster touting the new tavern cling to construction fencing. Building permit documents submitted to Clark County list a project value of $1.9 million. County records also show a business license was issued in May to Grand Tiki LLC at the Harmon address.

