4 Las Vegas Valley restaurants among the top 100 US taco spots

On Thursday, Yelp released its list of the Top 100 Taco Spots in the U.S. for 2025. Four Las Vegas Valley taco purveyors made the list:

■ Te’kila Lil Time Bar & Grill ranked highest among Vegas restaurants at No. 34. Te’kila’s double-stacked corn tortilla tacos are filled with Baja jumbo shrimp, salmon, lightly fried chicken, quesabirria and more. Tacos are made with hard shells only upon request.

5781 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, tekilaliltime.com

■ Chicali Tacos celebrates the taco culture of Mexicali, just south of the U.S. border on the Baja Peninsula, where taco meats are mesquite grilled, then served with corn or flour tortillas and a host of sides and toppings. Chicali, at No. 76, offers a dine-in and takeout taco bistro, as well as an extensive catering operation. Chicali was No. 27 on this list in 2023.

9272 S. Tamarus St., Suite 140, chicalitacos.com

■ Aroma Latin American Cocina, a Las Vegas Review-Journal Top 100 restaurant for 2025, took the No. 91 position on the taco spots list. Look for popular pork belly tacos jabbed with pickled onions, as well as shrimp with pineapple pico and chicken tinga and quesabirria with house queso fundido. Yelp named Aroma the top taco spot in Nevada for 2024 and the No. 1 place in the U.S. for tacos in 2023. Chef-owner Steve Kestler was a James Beard Award finalist in 2024.

2877 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, aromalatinamericancocinanv.com

■ Tacotarian, the Vegas-born vegan taqueria, has several locations across the valley and one in San Diego. The downtown Vegas store, the second Tacotarian to open, in late 2019, came in at No. 96 on the list. The plant-based tacos range from plantain con mole to seitan carne asada and pastor to jackfruit barbacoa and soy chorizo, more than a dozen in all.

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., Suite 170, eattacotarian.com

Perhaps unsurprising, California led the way with 45 out of the top 100 taco spots, followed by Texas, Arizona and, perhaps surprising, Hawaii. The list was compiled using Yelp data and community reviews. To view the full list, visit here.

