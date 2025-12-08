4 Las Vegas restaurants named among the top 1,000 in the world

Three of the restaurants serve French haute cuisine. One serves a fine dining take on the food of China. All four are on the Strip.

Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace, acclaimed for almost two decades for its modern take on French haute cuisine, was recently named among the top 1,000 restaurants in the world for 2026 by La Liste, the global culinary guide. La Liste recently announced the honorees at a ceremony in Paris.

Three other Las Vegas restaurants were recognized among the top 1,000: Le Cirque in Bellagio, Joël Robuchon in the MGM Grand and Wing Lei in Wynn Las Vegas. Le Cirque and Robuchon also serve French food in the grand manner; Wing Lei blends some of the great cooking traditions of China for its fine dining menu.

Restaurant Guy Savoy, named for its legendary chef-founder and helmed in Vegas by executive chef Nicolas Costagliola, leads the local honorees with 95 out of 100 points. (Because La Liste employs a points system instead of single-position rankings, there are multiple ties among the top 1,000.) Guy Savoy, which will celebrate 20 years at Caesars Palace in May, received two stars from the Michelin Guide when it still reviewed Vegas establishments. It is the chef’s only restaurant outside France.

Guy Savoy in Caesars Palace is the sibling of flagship Guy Savoy in Paris, which tied this year on La Liste for No. 1 in the world. Guy Savoy, Le Cirque and Joël Robuchon appeared in the inaugural Hall of Fame accompanying the Las Vegas Review- Journal’s Top 100 Restaurants in Las Vegas for 2025.

The Hall of Fame celebrates restaurants that have become iconic because of their longevity, enduring quality and contributions to the culinary texture of the city. For the full list of 1,000 restaurants, visit laliste.com.

