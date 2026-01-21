4 Las Vegas restaurants among Yelp’s Top 100 in the US for 2026

The places variously offer over-the-top baked potatoes, Taiwanese noodle soups, katsu and izakaya items and Indian cooking.

Four Las Vegas restaurants have been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2026.

Rock N’ Potato in the Showcase Mall on the Strip, known for its baked potato lollapaloozas (e.g., a Sugar Daddy groaning with two lobster tales) and its rock music theming, comes in at No. 23.

Lucky Noodle, 6120 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite A1, a Taiwanese spot at No. 26, sends out namesake dishes such as Lucky beef noodle soup with stewed beef and spicy broth, a beef noodle soup with clear broth and braised pork noodle soup with vegetables.

Ton Shou Katsu & Izakaya, 4049 Spring Mountain Road, earns the No. 31 ranking for its traditional Japanese cutlets, salads, rice bowls, curries and grilled skewers.

Rutba Indian Kitchen, 5115 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 223A, rounds out the Vegas restaurants, at No. 34, with a mix of Indian standards, including clay oven items and dishes from Jain cooking, a lacto-vegetarian cuisine.

Yelp editorial staff created the Top 100 Places to Eat list using Yelp data. Visit here for the full list.

