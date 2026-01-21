site-bg-left
site-bg-right
Lucky beef noodle soup with spicy broth from Lucky Noodle, one of four Las Vegas restaurant nam ...
Lucky beef noodle soup with spicy broth from Lucky Noodle, one of four Las Vegas restaurant named to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat int the U.S. for 2026. (Lucky Noodle via Yelp)
Dining Out

4 Las Vegas restaurants among Yelp’s Top 100 in the US for 2026

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2026 - 9:00 pm
 

Four Las Vegas restaurants have been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2026.

Rock N’ Potato in the Showcase Mall on the Strip, known for its baked potato lollapaloozas (e.g., a Sugar Daddy groaning with two lobster tales) and its rock music theming, comes in at No. 23.

Lucky Noodle, 6120 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite A1, a Taiwanese spot at No. 26, sends out namesake dishes such as Lucky beef noodle soup with stewed beef and spicy broth, a beef noodle soup with clear broth and braised pork noodle soup with vegetables.

Ton Shou Katsu & Izakaya, 4049 Spring Mountain Road, earns the No. 31 ranking for its traditional Japanese cutlets, salads, rice bowls, curries and grilled skewers.

Rutba Indian Kitchen, 5115 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 223A, rounds out the Vegas restaurants, at No. 34, with a mix of Indian standards, including clay oven items and dishes from Jain cooking, a lacto-vegetarian cuisine.

Yelp editorial staff created the Top 100 Places to Eat list using Yelp data. Visit here for the full list.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions