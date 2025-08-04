3 pop-up restaurants this summer on the Las Vegas Strip

Pop-up restaurants have been popping up lately on the Las Vegas Strip. Here are three doing the limited-time offer thing.

Nona’s Lobster Shack at the Fontainebleau: The New England shore washes up in the high desert with this homage to seasonal seafood shacks around the region. Nona’s launched Saturday in the property’s Promenade Food Hall with a takeout menu featuring chilled Cajun crab dip, New England clam chowder, shrimp cocktail, and lobster rolls served with Utz Crab Chips dusted with crab seasoning.

The menu also runs to sandwiches — Italian tuna, roast turkey, fried chicken cutlet, Italian meats — backed by coleslaw and potato salad. Nona’s is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

Nielsen’s Frozen Custard at Mandalay Bay: It’s smooth like that at Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar. On Monday, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, owned in Vegas by the Zayon family, debuted its rich creamy custard (richer and creamier than ice cream) from the to-go window at Flanker Kitchen. The pop-up runs through fall.

Nielsen’s Custard is served in cups, cones and in signature concretes: thick shakes (plus mix-ins) that you eat with a spoon. Among the custard flavors are vanilla, chocolate and the flavor of the week. Top the cool treats with fresh fruit, hot fudge, brownie bites or more. There are also floats mingling vanilla custard and fizzy sodas.

The pop-up marks Nielsen’s fifth Vegas location, along with five locations in Utah. The pop-up opens daily at noon.

NADC Burger at Resorts World: On July 10, NADC (Not a Damn Chance) Burger opened for a three-month residency at Resorts World, adjacent to the Conrad lobby in the former Suns Out Buns Out space. Besides the Vegas pop-up, NADC has locations in Austin and Fort Worth, Texas, as well as in New York City, Chicago and Denver.

NADC is a collaboration between professional skateboarder and entrepreneur Neen Williams and chef Phillip Frankland Lee, known (with his wife, Margarita Kallas-Lee) for the Michelin stars awarded to restaurants in their Scratch Restaurants Group.

The namesake burger stacks two wagyu patties with grilled onion smashed into the meat, American cheese, pickles, jabs of jalapeño and house secret sauce, on a toasted potato roll. A Vegas-only Breakfast Burger (available all day) layers a wagyu patty, American cheese, pickles, special sauce, bacon and a fried egg. Fries are top-notch. NADC is open 24 hours daily.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.