3 new Hawaiian coffee, lunch spots open in the Las Vegas Valley

A trio of Hawaiian food and drink spots — two founded in the Aloha State, one founded 4,000 miles away in the balmy Midwest — is planned to debut in the Las Vegas Valley (aka, the Ninth Island) into early next year.

A trio of Hawaiian food and drink spots — two founded in the Aloha State, one founded 4,000 miles away in the balmy Midwest — is planned to debut in the Las Vegas Valley (aka, the Ninth Island) into early next year.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, born on the Big Island of Hawaii more than 35 years ago, offers Hawaiian coffees through about 40 franchise locations across the U.S. The shops coming soon include one at 2590 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, set to launch in October, and one at 1820 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas, set to begin brewing in January 2026, according to information received from the company.

These openings follow the debut of the first Bad Ass Coffee in the valley, in December 2022, at 6150 W. Charleston Blvd. This shop was also the first Bad Ass anywhere to be drive-thru only, without a café.

The expansive Bad Ass menu features hot and iced coffees (including 100 percent Kona), cold brews (including a nitro version), more than a dozen lattes, hot and iced tea drinks, “koolers,” lemonade and smoothies. Twisted malasadas and other baked good, plus breakfast and lunch sandwiches built with King’s Hawaiian rolls, also make an appearance.

Visit badasscoffee.com.

Plate lunches

In related news, Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, a chain of about 70 restaurants that launched its first location in 2018 in Belton, Missouri, is opening a store at 6071 W. Craig Road, according to the Hawaiian Bros website. A grand opening is scheduled for Sept. 22, according to a calendar listing from the Vegas Chamber.

Plate lunches, the island staple, anchor the menu at Hawaiian Bros, with a vegetarian plate, chicken options (including huli huli) and kalua pork. The menu also offers salads; wraps like a Molokai Mac stuffed with Molokai chicken, mac salad and rice; sides like pineapple and Spam musubi; and Dole Soft Serve for dessert. Visit hawaiianbros.com.

Word of these planned launches comes as Zippy’s, the beloved Hawaiian diner chain, opens its third location in the Las Vegas Valley. The Las Vegas Review-Journal has reached out to Bad Ass Coffee and Hawaiian Bros for comment on the new stores.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.