25 top Las Vegas chefs to star in big-time food festival

The chefs create original dishes for the evening and serve them in person, something that sets the event apart from many other Vegas food festivals.

Vegas Unstripped, one of the top gatherings on the Las Vegas food and drink calendar, has released its first list of participating chefs in advance of the event, which returns to the pool deck of the Palms on April 26.

Vegas Unstripped, now in its seventh year, brings together leading local chefs and beverage professionals who create a dish or cocktail specifically for the event that they serve in person, allowing attendees to meet and chat with the culinary talent. This core aspect of Vegas Unstripped sets it apart from many other food festivals in the city.

The event is organized annually by chef James Trees and by Eric Gladstone, owner of The Feast of Friends, a hospitality marketing and branding company. The duo launched Vegas Unstripped in 2018 in reaction to a longtime Strip event (now defunct) created by out-of-towners to showcase celebrity chefs while excluding homegrown culinary talent. Vegas Unstripped invites participation by local chefs who cook off and on the Strip.

Chefs on deck to date

This initial list of 25 will grow in the coming weeks as more chefs, plus bartenders and beverage bartenders, are confirmed for Vegas Unstripped.

Oscar Amador (Amador Cocina Fina, Anima by EDO, Braseria)

John Arena (Metro Pizza, Sliceteria, Truly Pizza), a World Pizza Champions member

Mhyrissa Bautista (SoulBelly BBQ, Burgersmith)

Dio Buan (Istorya)

Anthony Carron (Alexxa’s)

Johnny Church (Johnny C’s Catering), a “Chopped” winner

Oulay Fisher (Calabash African Kitchen)

Kari Garcia (Tsp. Baking Company)

Brian Howard (Sparrow & Wolf, Spaghetti on the Wall Hospitality Group), a James Beard Award semifinalist

Dylan Jobsz (Esther’s Kitchen)

Bruce Kalman (SoulBelly BBQ, Perfect Bite Productions), a James Beard Rising Star Chef nominee and “Chopped” winner

Gary F.X. LaMorte (Honest Hospitality)

Marty Lopez (Scotch 80 Prime)

Gina Marinelli (La Strega, Harlø Steakhouse & Bar), a James Beard Award semifinalist

Matt Meyer (@chefmattmeyer)

Kimmie Mcintosh (Milkfish Bakeshop), a James Beard Award semifinalist

Sean O’Hara (Timeless Hospitality Portfolio)

Alec Paki (Sparrow & Wolf, Spaghetti on the Wall Hospitality Group)

Adam Rios (Timeless Hospitality Portfolio)

Jackson Stamper (Ada’s)

Joe Swan (High Steaks Vegas)

Yuri Szarzewski (Partage, Le Club)

Rang Tan (Rang’s Cocina Moderne)

James Trees (Timeless Hospitality Portfolio), a James Beard Award finalist

Joe Valdez (Basilico Ristorante Italiano)

Jake Yergensen (Timeless Hospitality Portfolio)

Not-for-profit event

Chefs do not pay to participate in Vegas Unstripped, which is a not-for-profit event. Almost all expenses they incur are covered by event revenue. Most principal staff are volunteers. Chefs and their staffs donate their time. Net proceeds are donated to underserved local charities.

Besides the roster of chefs of beverage professionals, Vegas Unstripped will feature local entertainers, art activations and more. Tickets are $150, plus fees, and are available at vegasunstripped.com. Follow @vegasunstripped on Instagram and Facebook. Attendees must be at least 21.

