2 Vegas pizzerias named among top 50 in US for 2025

The owner of one Vegas pizzeria owns a different Bay Area shop that ranked No. 6 in the world.

50 Top Pizza, the highly regarded global pizza guide based in Italy, has announced its 50 Top Pizza USA list for 2025. Two Las Vegas restaurants have been recognized at the pizza pinnacle: Pizza Rock at No. 33 and Double Zero Pie & Pub at No. 43.

Tony Gemignani, a multiple World Pizza Champion, co-founded Pizza Rock in fall 2013. The award citation praised his skill in crafting the pies of the planet: “From classic Neapolitan pizza to Detroit and New York Style, all coordinated by Tony Gemignani, perhaps the most versatile pizza maker in the world capable of switching from one style to another with passion and expertise.”

This year, Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, Gemignani’s shop in San Francisco, ranked No. 2 on the U.S. list, bested only by Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City and Pizzerial Sel in Los Angeles.

Try the eggplant caponata pie

Double Zero, in Chinatown, is celebrating its second anniversary. Michael Vakneen, also a World Pizza Champion, leads the pizzeria, which is named after the finely milled 00 flour used to make Neapolitan pies.

“In the Chinatown neighborhood, Michael Vakneen has managed to make his style appreciated, which takes a clear inspiration from contemporary Neapolitan style, but with its own identity,” the award citation said, going on to recommend the eggplant caponata pie with tomato sauce, fior di latte cheese, golden tomatoes, olive tapenade and chives.

In 2024, Pizza Rock and Double Zero were Nos. 28 and 45, respectively in the U.S. rankings.

How the list is created

To create its list, the guide employs a pizza survey and anonymous visits by inspectors who pay their own way. The pizzerias were evaluated not just on the quality of their pies, but also on beverages, service and approach to hospitality.

Besides Italy and the U.S., 50 Top Pizza rated shops in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the world overall. Una Pizza Napoletana headed the world list, while Tony’s Pizza Napoletana came in at No. 6.

Pizza Rock is at 201 N. Third St., pizzarocklasvegas.com. Double Zero is at 3853 Spring Mountain Road, doublezeropie.com. For all 50 Top Pizza rankings for 2025, visit 50toppizza.it.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.