2 more celebrated chefs are closing restaurants at the Palms

The news comes on the same day that another celebrated chef, Michael Symon, announced he was shuttering his Palms barbecue restaurant.

After news Saturday that Mabel’s Bar & Q is closing next month at the Palms, the property also confirmed in a Saturday statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Vetri Cucina is closing on the 56th floor of its Ivory Tower and that Laguna Pool House & Kitchen and Rojo Lounge are closing at Palms Place, the sibling condo-hotel next door to the Palms proper.

“Palms Casino Resort has reached a mutual agreement with Chef Luke Palladino and Chef Marc Vetri to not extend existing contracts for their respective restaurant operations,” the statement said. Laguna Pool House and Rojo Lounge, both Palladino concepts, are closing after service on Oct. 12. A closing date for Vetri Cucina from chef Marc Vetri has not been determined.

Room with a view

Vetri Cucina, created by James Beard Award-winning chef Marc Vetri, opened at the property in November 2018, a Vegas outpost of the original Vetri Cucina in Philadelphia, often named one of the most influential Italian restaurants in America.

Less than a year and a half later, he closed the restaurant, in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, when the Palms itself also shuttered. The restaurant reopened in November 2022 in the same 56th floor space.

“My team and I are proud of what we created together at Vetri Cucina. Thank you to everyone on our team, Palms, and the Las Vegas community. The relationships we built will last a lifetime. We’re going to miss the 56th floor, but we’re grateful for the experience and opportunity.” Vetri said in the statement.

Room by the water

Chef Luke Palladino and his Meta Hospitality opened Laguna Pool House in April 2023 in a soaring glass-walled space along the sixth-floor pool at Palms Place, in what had once been a restaurant from the late chef Kerry Simon.

Palladino reimagined the space with globally inspired dishes, craft cocktails with a balmy bent, DJ vinyl sets, multilingual karaoke, brunch towers, tiki gatherings and more.

“Las Vegas is a city built on reinvention, and after thoughtful conversations with the Palms team, we’ve agreed this is the right time to close the restaurants at Palms Place on Sunday, October 12,” Palladino said in the statement.

“I’m grateful to my team for their hard work and creativity, and to the homeowners and guests who supported us along the way. It has been an honor to be part of this community.”

Part of the story

Gregory Van Stone, vice president of food and beverage at the Palms, closed the statement by saying, “We are grateful to Chef Luke and Chef Marc and their teams for their partnership and for the experiences they’ve created for our homeowners at Palms Place and guests at Palms. Their contributions have been a valued chapter in our story.”

