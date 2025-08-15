2 Las Vegas sandwich shops make cut for Yelp’s Top 100 list

Two Las Vegas spots made the cut for Yelp’s inaugural Top 100 Sandwich Shops list.

The list was released Friday as part of National Sandwich Month in August, celebrating sandwiches across the nation. While crafting the list, the Yelp powers that be found a few trends: cross-border selections (Chicago-style sandwiches in Florida, for example), vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, sandwiches served on rolls (hoagies, subs) and a lot of love for the French-influenced Vietnamese sandwich, the bahn mi.

In Las Vegas, the Leatherneck Club made it to spot 25, and Bronze Cafe came in at 57.

Leatherneck, a Marine Corps bar and pub in Chinatown, features your typical pub fare with burgers and chicken wings and a selection of sandwiches: BLT ($12), the Leatherneck “club” ($17), grilled cheese ($9), french dip ($12), Philly cheese steak ($12), Reuben ($14), tuna melt ($12) and turkey bacon melt ($16). The bar holds a Yelp rating of 4.9 stars.

In the northwest valley at 2380 N. Buffalo Drive, Bronze Cafe (4.7 stars) is known for its vegan-friendly options. The sandwich menu is split between meat and dairy and plant-based. All sandwiches are served on ciabatta with a gluten-free option available and are typically served with a side of greens and their savory lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Topping their menu is the California Turkey ($12) with turkey, avocado, greens, tomato, red onion, basil aioli and lemon vin. The plant-based version, the West Coast ($12) comes with vegan turkey. Don’t skip their desserts.

See the full list here.

